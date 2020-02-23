Donald Trump's war with Brad Pitt has intensified: is this also related to the victory of former President Barack Obama's Oscar?

There is a mini war of words between President Donald Trump and Brad Pitt, and it will not end soon.

Recently, Angelina Jolie's ex-husband made headlines by digging up the controversial Republican politician.

After Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his stellar role as double-risk Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in HollywoodHe went on stage and said this: "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

He went on to say the following about the matter: "I am thinking that maybe Quentin (Tarantino) makes a movie about it, and in the end, adults do the right thing."

Trump did not take long to react by attacking Pitt publicly.

The former reality TV star said at a rally in Colorado: “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? And then you have Brad Pitt! I was never a fan of him. He got up and said small statements of wise … is a little wise. "

Trump, who was probably furious because former President Barack Obama won an Oscar, went on to cast shadow on the winner of the Best Film Parasite – What is an epic human story.

Trump said: “And the winner is a South Korean movie. What the hell was that all about? Do we have enough problems with South Korea due to trade and are we giving them a picture of the year? "

A source close to Pitt spoke with Hollywood life and said that the star is not afraid of Trump and has no plans to withdraw what he said: "Brad does not regret anything he said in his acceptance speeches and is paying little attention to what the president said about him; no there is reason to feed the fire by reacting. Brad is not going on a route where he is going to be mean and will get involved in a fight that would not lead anywhere. People talk about Brad for many things, and he rejects him, and in this case, with the president, he will do the same. "

What do you think about Trump's reaction? Will the enmity end soon?



