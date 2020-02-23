Dominick Serrano of Windsor, Isaiah Salazar, first teammates to four peat in the same year

Windsor made history many times on Saturday night at the Pepsi Center.

Dominick Serrano and Isaiah Salazar joined the four-time champions club, with the Serrano Championship in Class 4A 132 pounds and Salazar's title at 182 pounds. His performances helped put Windsor on the road for his fourth team title.

"In my eighth year, when I reached my first state high school championship and saw boys win titles, I looked down from the top of the arena and said," I want to do something like that, "said Serrano." Today, Isaiah and I We did that again. Belief in ourselves and trust in coaches were worth it. "

Serrano and Salazar also became the first teammates to secure their fourth championship in the same year, and they gave Windsor their first four champions four times. And as if that wasn't enough to rewrite the log books, Serrano finished his career with a dazzling 168-0, becoming the second undefeated fighter in the state's history alongside Kyle Sand (Arvada West, 2001-04).

"It's an incredible feeling," said Serrano. "I'm beyond words, but I know I couldn't have done this without my teammates … Never in a million years (growing up) would I have thought I would be someone to do this."

Both are committed to fighting at the Division I level, with Serrano going to Nebraska and Salazar heads to Minnesota. Serrano is also a national champion on multiple occasions, while Salazar finished another unbeaten season of his own in 37-0 and did not lose in his last two seasons.

Serrano, who had a relentless bloody nose during his match for the championship, got an important 22-8 decision on Broomfield junior John Beau Hostler. With blood still spilling his nostril after the game, he said he channeled all his energy this weekend inward.

"I really didn't think about the hype," Serrano said. “I always focused on my next game, and the same with this tournament. I stayed away from the side of social networks and put my energy in my opponent, not in things that have not yet happened. "

Meanwhile, Salazar also did his part to deal with business with ease. He hit Cole Simmons, senior of Montrose, in his final, winning by second period pin.

The duo's four mobs feat marked another three individual state titles for Windsor when the Wizards went 5-for-5 in title games. Junior Vance Vombaur won 138, Cody Eaton won 160 and Tristan Pérez won 170, and five individual state champions in a tournament are tied for third in CHSAA history.