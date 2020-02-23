Dominic Thiem suffers a surprising defeat at the Rio Open against the Gianluca Mager qualifier | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML33c8d01b29ba4399c9c8d8b7cc9adfc811% %MINIFYHTML33c8d01b29ba4399c9c8d8b7cc9adfc812%

Dominic Thiem suffered a surprising defeat against Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.

The top favorite could not navigate through their encounter affected by the rain and, instead, fell 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to the world No. 128.

Mager led 7-6 (7-4) 2-1 when the rain forced to suspend the game on Friday. He then won the second set 7-5 on Saturday to reach his first ATP Tour semifinal.

"It's amazing," Mager said in his post-match interview.

"For me, it was a dream to play alone with him. Now that I defeated him, for me, it is a dream. He is an amazing great player … I am very excited."

Gianluca Mager has reached a career of 114 in the world

Thiem said he was not in his best form in Rio and that the defeat also cost him the opportunity to beat Roger Federer and secure third place in the world rankings.

"I didn't play my best tennis this week. I was trying everything," he said. "Unfortunately, he didn't deserve to win. He was a better player."

"I felt I was on defense all the time, with little power in my punches. I tried to play more aggressive, serve and fly, more slices. But it didn't work."

Mager number 128, who has not yet lost a set in the tournament, faces Attila Balazs of Hungary for a place in the final.

Balazs prevailed over Pedro Martínez Portero 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to secure his place in the last four. The Hungarian used a rain delay to regroup, as he forced a decisive set that had returned from 2-6 2-2.

The other semifinal features two seeded players, the third seeded Christian Garin and the fifth seeded Borna Coric.

