Doja Cat seems to be "drugged,quot; with IG – Fans think she's taking cocaine! (Video)

Doja Cat is going viral on all social networks today.

The "Juicy,quot; singer participated in IG Live the other day, and expressed her feelings about her celebrity crush: rapper Russ. Doja was a disaster in the video.

She admitted that she was drunk, but many on Twitter believe she may have been drugged, possibly with cocaine.

During the video, Doja flirted strongly with hip hop artist Russ. Doja told fans he plans to "fuck,quot; the artist. And throughout all her rant, she continued to sip and cover her nose.

But then things got even weirder. Last night, Doja posted a belligerent tweet, where he talked about his nose.

That threw even more fans to speculate that the singer is in the white dust:

Fans immediately went to social networks to speculate on their possible cocaine use.

Here are some comments taken from Twitter:

Doja Cat is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame in 2018 with her single "Mooo!", Which became a viral music video.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is also one of the most active celebrities on social networks. Not only is she big on Instagram and Twitter, but she is one of the greatest artists on TikTok.