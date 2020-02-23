Home Entertainment Doja Cat seems to be "drugged,quot; with IG – Fans think she's...

Doja Cat seems to be "drugged,quot; with IG – Fans think she's taking cocaine! (Video)

Doja Cat is going viral on all social networks today.

The "Juicy,quot; singer participated in IG Live the other day, and expressed her feelings about her celebrity crush: rapper Russ. Doja was a disaster in the video.

She admitted that she was drunk, but many on Twitter believe she may have been drugged, possibly with cocaine.

During the video, Doja flirted strongly with hip hop artist Russ. Doja told fans he plans to "fuck,quot; the artist. And throughout all her rant, she continued to sip and cover her nose.

