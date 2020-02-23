Doc Rivers expects Ray Allen to attend Kevin Garnett's jersey retreat

%MINIFYHTMLc54726233939a39285fcf84cd76a863a11% %MINIFYHTMLc54726233939a39285fcf84cd76a863a12%

Doc Rivers is not a fan of the tough meat between Ray Allen and some of his former Celtics teammates.

"I think we won a title with Ray and we have to get over it," said Rivers, who led the team to a championship in 2008. Rivers, who currently trains Los Angeles Clippers and spoke with members of the media on Saturday, said he hopes "everyone is there,quot; when Kevin Garnett removes his shirt next year. That includes Allen, and Rivers told reporters that he "will make the right calls,quot; to try to make that happen, although he has no guarantee. Several Celtics, including Garnett, did not approve of Allen's decision when he left Boston in 2012 to join the Miami Heat.

"People don't understand that this is real life for us, and that the situation with Ray is very delicate." Garnett said in 2017. “I think when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we were talking about guys we consider loyal and part of this group. Being honest, my two-cent man, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I feel like he kept going. He went to find another ring and got another ring. Greetings to him. And that is."

"It was more than basketball for us … It felt like a sour break." Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen.

Garnett has not explicitly said whether or not he wants Allen to be there when the Celtics remove his shirt. Rivers, who acknowledged that there are still some resentments there, called the contest "ridiculous."

Allen was in Miami on Friday to celebrate the removal of the Heat legend Dwyane Wade shirt, and his former teammate Udonis Haslem stayed with Allen.

"Once we knew you were one of us, it was all love," Haslem said of Allen. “If (the Celtics) had a problem with you, then they still have a problem with us. Whatever it is. Whatever you want to do. We old men, D-Wade retired, CB (Chris Bosh) retired, we have nothing to do but fight. So if they want to fight, we can fight. "