Dig deep enough and you'll be able to detect the reasons why it makes sense (but it really has to dig) – Up News Info

The hiring of Karl Dorrell has generated more shrugging than sizzling with many Colorado fans and in the media, and it's hard to imagine an instant increase in CU season ticket sales.

And the direct line reaction, frankly, is essentially the same.

Dorrell, a Miami Dolphins assistant, would not have been on our list of 20 possible candidates to replace Mel Tucker.

(And if he had suggested his name for position 21, we would have assumed it was a joke.)

Dorrell was a head coach without distinctions in his only previous term, which ended during Bush's second presidency.

He spent most of the last 13 years in the NFL, he was never mentioned as a candidate for job as head coach at a professional or university level … neither a popular name nor a warm name or even a name at room temperature.

Karl Dorrell What is the best that Colorado could do?

But with a deeper dig, with a longer look, the other camp, the camp in which Dorrell makes sense, is barely visible on the horizon.

Examining that camp, this is what we see …

*** Dorrell was hired by UCLA, his alma mater, on his 39th birthday.

I wasn't ready to be a head coach, at least a high level head coach.

That was evident at the time: Dorrell as the UCLA accountant with Pete Carroll? Oh, goodness, and has remained faithful throughout the passage of time.

Your Westwood record:

6-7 / 4-46-6 / 4-410-2 / 6-27-6 / 5-46-6 / 5-4 Total: 35-27 / 24-18

But Dorrell is now 56, having spent most of the last 12 seasons in the NFL staff.

The NFL's background should play well in recruitment, and experience everywhere should help its program management.

They are 17 years apart, 17 years in meetings, 17 years evaluating talent, 17 years studying film.

In other words:

* Mel Tucker came to Boulder as the head coach for the first time in 47 years without experience in Colorado or the Pac-12.

* Dorrell arrives in Boulder as a former head coach of the 56-year-old university, with two periods in Colorado staff and experience working for the best coach in CU history.

*** Vital point to understand the rental:

During his first and only public comments on the search, which occurred immediately after Tucker's departure, Colorado athletic director Rick George said the following:

“I want someone who shares my passion for this university. If that someone has been here before, that's great. But I want someone to share that passion for Colorado that I have. ”

As mentioned earlier, Dorrell is a former Colorado assistant coach twice:

He served on the staff of CU CU legend Bill McCartney in the early 1990s and then served as an offensive coordinator in Boulder with Rick Neuheisel in the mid / late 1990s.

So Dorrell surely feels an affinity for CU, a passion for school and community.

Now, we should mention that the likelihood of Dorrell being a popular name on the coaches carousel in a few years is unlikely.

On the other hand, Tucker was not an attractive candidate … until a pocket school despaired.

His experience in the state of Michigan was the X factor.

There is no such Big Ten / SEC dynamic with Dorrell.

*** The optics are bad.

The Buffaloes were unable to retain Tucker.

They spent a week interviewing and reflecting on options with varying degrees of sizzling.

And they ended up hiring a coach off the radar who would have jumped to work from the beginning.

But if we look through the landscape to that other camp, where optics is irrelevant, a thought comes to mind:

Is the roof of Colorado soccer under Dorrell much lower than the roof under Tucker?

It is unknowable, of course. But buffaloes have produced a winning season in the last 14.

Tucker recruited well in his short term, and Dorrell must do the same, of course.

But given the current (modest) resources and talent in the state (modest) and the absence of Nick Saban or Bill McCartney on the sidelines, we consider the Buffaloes to be, at best, a second level program:

4/5 wins a year, 6/7 wins next year, 8/9 wins next year … and repeat.

Of course, it is worth repeating: the optics are bad.

*** Dorrell's success depends largely on his staff, in particular, his choices for defensive coordinator and strength / conditioning coach.

His background is offensive, and we are assuming that Darrin Chiaverini, the Buffaloes' offensive assistant, will remain on staff. (Chiaverini played for Dorrell in Colorado when the latter was the receiver coach).

But the other side of the ball, that's the key.

One of Dorrell's problems at UCLA, perhaps his main problem, was an immense amount of staff turnover and some questionable hiring decisions.

(After his best year, 2005, when the Bruins were 10-2, Dorrell lost four assistants / coordinators for other jobs and fired two more.)

To that end, compensation for attendees is critical.

Tucker's staff salary group was $ 3.16 million in 2019, according to the USA Today salary database.

Among the Pac-12 public schools, only the state of Oregon and Arizona were lower.

Dorrell's staff group is $ 3.8 million, a significant 20 percent increase that should expand its list of candidates, especially in the DC position.

According to 2019 figures, that group would be number 6 among the public.

It's the best that CU fans could have expected, frankly, given the Colorado budget.

Dorrell, if asked, received a five-year contract worth $ 18 million. The compensation for the first year is $ 3.2 million, with escalators of $ 200,000.

*** The Pac-12 has delivered 25 percent of its football coaches this winter.

Of the three newbies:

One has not been a head coach before (Jimmy Lake of Washington).

One has not been head coach this decade (Dorrell).

One is new to the Power Five (Nick Rolovich of Washington State).

That is not the most inspiring collective curriculum: the risk factor feels high.

But taken on a case-by-case basis, the movements make more sense given the broader framework of Pac-12 resources and hiring philosophies.

Rolovich was the smart move for WSU given its playing style and affordability.

Lake was the obvious hiring for Washington given his success in the Huskies staff as a game caller and recruiter.

Dorrell is more difficult to square, except for his affinity for Colorado, and his appointment requires a great leap of faith.

As the Hotline does with each hiring head coach at the conference, we will check again after three years.

