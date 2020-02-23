Diddy celebrates his day to day Manager, Kristina Khorram – Check out her emotional message

Diddy celebrated someone's birthday that is really important to him. Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

‘Happy birthday to my ace boon coon, my right hand, my day-to-day manager who keeps my world spinning and she always supports me. She makes sure I smile every day, and I don't go to those dark places. Today is your day, it's your birthday muthafuckin !!! Go to KK, it's your birthday! I love you @kristinakhorram, "Diddy wrote in his post.

Someone commented: "Happy birthday, Kristina takes a queen to help a king," and a follower said: "Happy birthday @ Kristinakhorram, you are a walking angel, blessings to you on this special day."

Someone else posted this: ‘So sweet that it keeps you out of the dark moods. That is a jewel of a person, "and a follower wrote:" Happy birthday Kk. Thanks for taking care of Sean. He means the world to all of us. Enjoy your special day dear. "

Another fan said: "Happy birthday to your beloved manager kk, may he have many more,quot;, and another person also praised Kristina: "Aww She is a good darling, happy birthday,quot;

Apart from this, Diddy shared something his children are working on.

‘I will send my boys to the road to help me find some talented singers for a R,amp;B pop supergroup! It's time for us to recover the R,amp;B, restore that feeling! Music that will touch your souls! ⁣ ATLANTA FEBRUARY 28TH 28

HOUSTON MARCH⁣ 7TH CHARLOTTE MARCH⁣ 13TH NEW YORK MARCH⁣ 21ST Visit MakingTheBandCasting.com for more information. ⁣ If you can't do it, upload your auditions using #MTBcasting. @mtv @makingtheband #makingtheband @combscartel "Diddy captioned a post.

Look the following video:

Diddy was recently in the hospital, where he passed under the knife for the fourth time in two years.

Ad

He shared clips of his hospital on his social networks.



Post views:

one