Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: Fury invites the Las Vegas crowd to a karaoke session after the TKO victory

Tyson Fury invited the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to an exciting karaoke session after his seventh round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King emphatically defeated his American opponent, dominating each round and knocking Wilder down twice. At one point, he even licked the blood of Wilder's neck, confirming his true place as the number 1 showman in the boxing world.

If fans were still unsure about the value of entertainment that Fury brings to the sport, they would not have to wait long after the fight for another example.

Immediately after beating Wilder, Fury said he had promised the crowd a song, and that he really fulfilled.

When he defeated Wladimir Klitschko, Fury released a strong interpretation of "I don't want to lose a thing,quot; by Aerosmith. This time, it was a little more personal to the place, and a karaoke favorite in that: Don McLean's classic, "American Pie."

It is a clear sign that Fury was ecstatic with his performance. Not only that, we think he also performed quite well with the song.

He even had time to pass the microphone to others in the ring with him.

How he had the energy to do that after 6 and a half rounds in one of the biggest fights in history, we'll never know.

Not only that, but Fury's passion behind the song was enough to involve the entire crowd, with a massive audience from the United Kingdom traveling to Las Vegas to support his man.

Tyson Fury in cloud nine. When he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the unified heavyweight championship, he sang "I don't want to lose a thing,quot; from Aerosmith. After stopping Deontay Wilder, he is Don McLean's "American Pie." # WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/s890ow6hTC – Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 23, 2020

Brendan Bradford of Sporting News found himself in an Irish pub in Auckland shortly after UFC Fight Night 168, and they were even getting into it.

With many forecasts, Fury will face his compatriot Anthony Joshua, we wonder what song he will have in the store if he gets a victory in that meeting.