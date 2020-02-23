Deontay Wilder head coach explains the decision to throw in the towel against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder head coach Jay Deas has said it was not his decision to throw in the towel and acknowledge defeat in Saturday's long-awaited rematch with Tyson Fury.

Fourteen months after their first meeting, Wilder was at the receiving end of a strong beating in Las Vegas when he lost his undefeated record and the WBC heavyweight title to a dominant opponent.

However, although Fury led the fight, sending his bloody opponent twice to the canvas, both Wilder and Deas felt that the & # 39; Bronze Bomber & # 39; He should have had the chance to go out on his shield.

MORE: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua & # 39; has to happen this year & # 39 ;, says Eddie Hearn

Co-trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel during the seventh round, a decision that was questioned by Deas at a post-fight press conference that Wilder missed to go to the hospital for treatment in the injured ear.

"(Wilder) had a small cut inside the ear, (it may) have affected his balance, so he will only receive a couple of points there," Deas explained.

In discussing the end of the fight, Deas added that it was not necessarily his decision to throw in the towel.

"I am the team head coach, but we do things a little differently: 99 percent of the time the team head coach is the guy who is also the leader in the corner."

"Ours is a bit more like a football, American football team, where the coach doesn't necessarily call the plays. Ours is a bit like that, so what happened during the round was that Mark (Breland) said something About throwing the towel inside and I told him & # 39; don't do that & # 39 ;, I didn't think he should do that.

"Then the fight went on a little longer and then I saw the towel come in. I haven't talked to Mark about that, but we'll talk about it, we'll find out exactly what happened there."

Wilder, who hinted that he had been hampered by an injury in the pre-contest period, expressed his unhappiness in the ring, saying: "I have no excuses tonight. I just wish my corner would have let me out with my shield – I'm a warrior and that's what I do. "

The nature of Wilder's loss has led to questions about whether he will activate a clause to fight Fury for the third time, but Deas is convinced that the fight will take place.

"I think so, absolutely," the coach added. "Knowing him like me, he will want revenge.

"These guys have given two tremendous fights. The public will want it. We will want it, they will want it. It seems natural. I think that's what you'll see happen."