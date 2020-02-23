Democratic candidates in arms control

%MINIFYHTMLc50d3f5ac446cbb8a90b5b90c07c847b11% %MINIFYHTMLc50d3f5ac446cbb8a90b5b90c07c847b12%

Few problems have dominated Colorado policy in the last decade as much as gun regulation, a theme colored by the collective memory of residents of mass shootings at an Aurora cinema, Chuck E Cheese restaurant and Columbine High School, between others.

The 2020 Democratic presidential race has also solved the problem and its resonance in Colorado. To earn money, several candidates have traveled to Aurora during the campaign to highlight their arguments in favor of greater arms control.

Among the eight remaining main candidates for the Democratic nomination, there is a large overlap of positions. And everyone claims that President Donald Trump, a Republican and defender of gun rights, has not done enough to address armed violence in the wake of high-profile mass shootings.

Trump has followed policies backed by both the left and the right, often with confusing messages. He received praise from the defenders of gun safety for a 2019 administrative rule that prohibited the possession of blow stock, devices that allow the continuous firing of a semi-automatic rifle. And successful prosecutions of federal firearms laws have increased under his presidency. But although Trump sometimes expressed support for strengthening the background check system, he withdrew to more modest changes under pressure from the National Rifle Association.

Trump has not supported the restoration of a ban on assault weapons for a long time. He has expressed support for armed teachers.

Democratic candidates want to reverse several policies advanced by Republicans and Trump that favor gun rights. Several have offered more expansive plans aimed at curbing armed violence and taking strong measures against the arms industry, with proposals aimed at making it difficult for people with bad intentions to obtain high-powered firearms.

Before the March 3 primary in Colorado, here is a glimpse of where the candidates are betting their gun control positions.

Still on the run are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Mayor of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, US Senator Amy Klobuchar, US Senator Bernie Sanders, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Prohibition of assault weapons and background checks

Proposals to restore a long-term ban on high-powered assault-style weapons, including semi-automatic rifles, and in high-capacity magazines get the support of all major candidates.

None of them admit mandatory assault weapons repurchase programs to collect after approval of a ban.

Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren support the voluntary repurchase of assault weapons under a ban.

All of them support the expansion of federal background checks in the purchase of weapons to cover most sales, including at gun shows and on the Internet.

Gun license and registration

Several states require the license of gun owners or the registration of individual firearms. Some candidates want to enact federal requirements:

Buttigieg, Bloomberg and Warren support the creation of a federal licensing program for gun owners.

Steyer only supports licenses and training for new purchases, with voluntary licenses for owners of old weapons. Sanders admits licenses for assault gun owners.

Klobuchar has said he supports the idea of ​​the license, but has not decided what types of weapons it would cover.

Biden would encourage states to adopt weapons licensing programs.

Warren supports the registration requirements for all weapons.

Biden, Bloomberg, Steyer and Sanders support a registration requirement for assault weapons.

Minimum age to buy weapons

Federal law allows authorized dealers to sell rifles and shotguns to buyers at least 18 years of age and guns to customers 21 years of age or older. Several states have more restrictive minimum age requirements, and candidates have discussed stricter federal rules:

Klobuchar, Warren and Steyer say the minimum age to buy a weapon must be 21 years.

Sanders and Bloomberg say that the minimum age to buy a weapon, with the exception of those intended for hunting, must be 21 years.

Liability immunity protection

In 2005, Congress passed the Law on Protection of the Legal Arms Trade, which effectively isolated the arms industry from liability claims arising from the use of weapons to commit crimes. Candidates who support repealing that law or making the industry accountable in civil lawsuits are Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer and Warren. Gabbard has not commented on the subject.

Extreme risk protection orders ("red flag,quot; laws)

Colorado lawmakers passed a so-called "red flag,quot; law last year that allows a judge to temporarily order the seizure of weapons from people who present a danger to themselves or others. Candidates have discussed the possibility of a federal law:

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren, Steyer and Bloomberg support a federal red flag law.

Biden says more incentives must be provided for states to enact such laws.

Gabbard's position is not clear.

Sources: candidate websites, Denver Post research, The New York Times and The Washington Post.