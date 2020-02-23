Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg appeals to the political center in Aurora city hall

Hours after the preliminary results of the Nevada committees arrived, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg took the stage at the Crowne Plaza Denver Convention Center in search of maintaining his momentum.

%MINIFYHTML7ef5dfb7a1c7842cf12ffddae81a82d111% %MINIFYHTML7ef5dfb7a1c7842cf12ffddae81a82d112%

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, presented himself as an alternative in the middle of the road to the favorite, far-left senator Bernie Sanders. He also pointed to President Donald Trump and the US secretary of education. UU., Betsy DeVos, during his brief but enthusiastic speech.

Early predictions showed that Sanders, of Vermont, won the Nevada committees by a wide margin, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and then Buttigieg.

"I would say it was a pretty good day for us in Nevada," Buttigieg said.

A result in the top three in Nevada combined with second place in New Hampshire and an end in Iowa alongside Sanders shows that the campaign remains a strong contender, Buttigieg told the crowd of approximately 8,500.

But he warned that Sanders could soon assume an insurmountable advantage.

"I am here to defend a policy that invites everyone to participate instead of saying,quot; It's my way or the highway, "Buttigieg said.

Colorado Rep. Jeni Arndt inserted The political result of 38 years. Earlier in the day, Arndt formally backed Buttigieg's campaign alongside former gold mayor Marjorie Sloan and Wheat Ridge City Council member Rachel Hultin.

Before she could correctly pronounce her last name, Arndt said she and her family understood that Buttigieg speaks with "common sense,quot; and represents the correct values ​​for the state.

"The movement is real, it's now, it's right here, it's Colorado and we're going through Pete," said Arndt.

Immediately, Buttigieg launched himself into the political center, listing the problems he said that most Americans already support: an economy that works for people instead of corporations, supporting organized work, eliminating the number of uninsured people and expanding medical care to touch mental health and substance abuse problems, among other things.

In addition, most Americans want a president who does not raise blood pressure when they turn on the television and want an education secretary who really believes in public education, Buttigieg said.

"That is the opportunity, that is the urgency," he said.

Buttigieg said he wants to redefine how a successful economy is measured.

"I think the stock market and the economy are not the same," he said. "I am happy that it goes up, but it is not the same."

Instead, it would measure success by the growth of the income of most citizens, press for a higher minimum wage and take steps to reduce wage disparities.

He also advocated a complete immigration reform, allowing immigrants to apply for additional visas for those willing to stay in rural communities and help them grow and succeed.

"If we care about family values, then this must be a country that seeks to unify and reunite families and never, never separate them," Buttigieg said.

The excitable crowd absorbed Buttigieg's comments, asking for more. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joined him on stage for a brief question and answer session.

The songs of "Love is love,quot; exploded in the room after a 9-year-old boy called the brave Buttigieg openly gay and asked for help to go out as gay.

The boy was taken to the stage where Buttigieg told him he was already brave and gave him some advice.

"You will never know who is taking the lead from you. Who is looking at you and decides they can be a little braver because you have been brave," Buttigieg told the boy. "Even if I can't promise that it will always be easy, I can promise you that I will support you and I think there are a lot of people here who will also support you."

With the cane in his hand and the cap on his head, Cindy Slick entered the place with his friend Jody Veeder. The couple met at a Buttigieg surveillance party and quickly joined by a mutual appreciation for the candidate's behavior and postures.

"He is intelligent, articulate and passionate about us," Slick said. "You can say that he cares about our country and wants to return kindness to the United States."

Vedder agreed and noted that he appreciates Buttigieg's inclination for unity rather than relying on marginal opinions.

Besides, he's young, Slick said, nodding and shaking the few pins of Buttigieg in his hat.

"Someone will have to realize Bernie's age," Slick said.

For Karl Matthys, Buttigieg's veteran status is the tie. Matthys, who said he is also a veteran, drove from his home in Colorado Springs for the event.

"We've had war hawks in the office, but I don't remember the last time we had a veteran," Matthys said.

Some might say that details of Buttigieg's position on the issues are missing, but Slick said the details are posted on his website and that voters have a duty to investigate.

"The fact that he is not pushing them through our throats does not mean he does not have a posture," Slick said.

As the caucus results came from Nevada, Slick and others said they didn't care. Anyway, nobody thought that Buttigieg could go so far and has finished strong in the first three states, they said.

Each agreed that they will support the Democratic candidate, but they hope that Buttigieg takes first place.

Jeannette Prentice said she drove three hours from her home in the "Trump country," Wray, Colorado, to hear Buttigieg speak. Positivity, in a political sludge contest, is what caught his attention.

"It doesn't go down to its levels," Prentice said.

Buttigieg is the sixth presidential candidate who visits Colorado this week. It is his second trip to Colorado this year. It will be followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, who will visit Denver on Sunday.

Biden, Hawaiian representative Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Sanders are the other Democratic candidates who organized events in the state. President Donald Trump also held a rally on Thursday in Colorado Springs, where Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Senator at risk from the state, Cory Gardner, joined the stage, among others.