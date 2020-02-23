Deepika Padukone shares her experience of working with Ranveer Singh in ‘83

In addition to watching the trip to the historic World Cup in India at & # 39; 83, fans are equally excited to see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone play husband and wife on screen. As we know, Ranveer Singh will play the role of former Indian captain, Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, when Deepika was asked about working with Ranveer after films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The actress said: "It was good. It was a refreshing change due to the kind of movies we've done before. It was a completely different stage, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity. We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked together before because these characters were very different from what we had done before and we hope to work much more with each other in contemporary films. ”

%MINIFYHTML46244d1ea4e4a0f88d9ebd09dbcf912613% %MINIFYHTML46244d1ea4e4a0f88d9ebd09dbcf912614%

Directed by Kabir Khan, & # 39; 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar. The film is scheduled to premiere on April 10.

%MINIFYHTML46244d1ea4e4a0f88d9ebd09dbcf912615% %MINIFYHTML46244d1ea4e4a0f88d9ebd09dbcf912616%