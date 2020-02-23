Deepika Padukone makes another elegant appearance at the airport

Deepika Padukone is someone who always attracts attention in every appearance. It can be an informal outing or a red carpet appearance, this diva knows how to get out in style. The aspect of Deepika airport is also something that manages to make waves in social networks. Last night, the actress made another appearance at the Mumbai airport and impressed us once again with her airport OOTD.

Deepika was seen wearing a pair of black biker shorts that she combined with a white shirt and a large denim jacket. The actress had minimal makeup for the look and was seen wearing white sneakers along with silver hoops.



Check out the images below.