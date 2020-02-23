Dead passenger, driver hospitalized in alleged DUI accident in Redwood City – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – An 18-year-old woman is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday and faces a DUI charge after a high-speed solo accident Sunday morning early on the US Highway 101 near Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, said the California Highway Patrol.

On Sunday at 3:18 a.m., the CHP received a call from a solo vehicle, headed south on 101, after flying off the highway "at highway speed,quot; to a utility pole. The car, an Audi sedan, rolled over, said CHP officer Dave Morey.

The Audi passenger, a resident of San José, was pronounced dead at the scene, Morey said. The 18-year-old driver, also from San Jose, remained hospitalized Sunday afternoon with serious injuries, and will then be admitted to the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of a felony DUI, he said.

