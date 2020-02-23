David Adefeso addresses the importance of role models

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, is really worried about the fate of children and students. He has been working very hard to help students with loans, for example, and is now addressing a new topic: role models.

‘Importance of role models 👇🏾 Often, the difference between success and mediocrity is the presence of a role model that one aspires to be. Mine was Bruce Wasserstein, may God rest his soul, a dark but venerable financial genius who dominated Wall Street for decades. Who is yours? David captioned his post.

Someone told David: "Don't stop teaching!" Phenomenal impact on our culture !!! Let us know when online seminars begin, "and another follower said:" That was good … you should travel and talk in some of the downtown schools. "

One commenter said: ‘This is an added confirmation. I just wrote in my agenda to look for a role model ACTIVE this weekend. Thank you, "and someone else posted this:" He is the real deal … Tamar is a lucky lady. "

A fan wrote: "Do not trust the man, role model or not. The man will give / promise you something and then give it back to you. God said to ask. But there is something you must do too. Keep his commandments and state." .

Another of David's fans said: & # 39; That is a very true statement that children absolutely need because many children do not have good role models at home, especially children, many of them simply get lost, and that is why Gangs go out to the street.

One commenter agreed with David and posted this: Bien Well said! 🙏 Thank you for sharing this. I also experienced the same. Being somewhat introverted too, not sticking to role models or attending social gatherings, partly due to anxiety as well. As hard as I am and as creative as I am, I am very aware that I never reached my full potential. I think John Maxwell calls this the "Law of the Cap." I am getting better. Especially listen to stories like yours. Thanks, David! God bless you. 😌 ’

There have been some rumors floating around David and Tamar and claiming that these two separated, but so far nothing has been confirmed.



