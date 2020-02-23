Daredevil's Hughes Mike Mad Mike ’dies during the attempt to launch a homemade rocket – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The well-known daredevil Michael "Mad Mike,quot; Hughes died Saturday during an attempt to launch a homemade rocket, according to Science Channel.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Hughes' family and friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to make this release, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his trip," Science Channel said in a statement shared on Twitter .

%MINIFYHTML7ea4434200ae3652ce34e05582dfba5c11% %MINIFYHTML7ea4434200ae3652ce34e05582dfba5c12%

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said they were called to a rocket launch event on private property near Highway 247 in Barstow just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after the rocket crashed in the open desert. Medical assistance was organized for launch and was immediately on the scene.

According to Discovery Channel, Hughes planned to launch himself 5,000 feet in the air on a homemade rocket for the new Science Channel series "Homemade Astronauts."

A coroner has not yet made a positive identification of the victim. A death investigation is being conducted to determine what happened.