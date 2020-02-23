Daredevil "Mad,quot; Mike Hughes dies in a rocket near Barstow – Up News Info

Daredevil "Mad,quot; rocket builder Mike Hughes of Apple Valley died on Saturday, February 22, when the homemade steamboat he drove as part of a television series crashed in the San Bernardino County desert near Barstow , according to reports.

The Science Channel, which scheduled the "Home Astronauts,quot; series to premiere this year, and TMZ reported that Hughes, 64, was aboard the rocket and died in the accident.

A video posted on Twitter shows a parachute that separates from the rocket just after launch and then, moments later, the rocket falls from hundreds of feet upside down.

"Michael‘ Mike crazy "Hughes died tragically today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to make this release and Science Channel was there to narrate his trip, ”said a Science Channel post on Twitter.

Waldo Stakes, a colleague who was at the launch of the rocket, also said that Hughes was killed.

"He was unsuccessful and passed away," Stakes said. He declined to comment further.

Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist, told The Associated Press that he and his wife witnessed the accident.

Chapman said the rocket seemed to rub against the launching device, which could have torn the parachutes attached to it.

Hughes was a resident of Apple Valley, according to the Victorville Daily Press.

Crazy Mike Hughes just launched himself into a self-made steam rocket and landed suddenly. Most likely he did not survive.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that around 1:50 p.m., agents were called to an event on private property near Highway 247 near Barstow, where a man was pronounced dead after the accident. The sheriff's spokeswoman could not immediately provide any other details or confirm the identity of the dead man. The sheriff's special investigation and aviation units are trying to determine the cause of the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration was not involved in the investigation, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

"In the past, we determined that their previous flight attempts were not within the FAA regulatory authority," Gregor said.

The Space.com website said Hughes planned on Saturday to "fly off Earth as part of Homemade Astronauts, a new series on the Science Channel that follows self-funded and self-made teams in their quest to reach the sky. ". The website said Hughes, with the help of partner Waldo Stakes, expected to reach 5,000 feet in a steam rocket.

The premise of the program, which involves two other teams, is to launch a rocket with a tight budget. In August, Space.com reported, Hughes' attempt to launch the rocket vanished when the water heater that bought Craigslist for $ 325 failed to heat the water enough to create steam. Hughes also acquired a nose cone for the price decidedly not similar to $ 50 NASA. "No one knows where the nose cone came from or what its original intention was," the story says.

In March 2018, Hughes launched 1,875 above Amboy in the Mojave Desert, according to BusinessInsider.com.

Hughes has been widely quoted as saying he believes the Earth is flat. He has told some people that his releases are designed to prove his belief while telling others that his releases are unrelated.

"My story is really amazing," Hughes told the AP in 2018. "It has a lot of arguments: the thing built in the garage. I'm an older boy. It's in the middle of nowhere, plus the Flat Earth. The problem. is that it also takes out all the nuts, people question everything. It is the disadvantage of all this. "

Associated Press contributed to this story.