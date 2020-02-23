Home Local News Daredevil Mad Mike's Hughes Dies in a Home Rocket Accident in California...

Daredevil Mad Mike's Hughes Dies in a Home Rocket Accident in California – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Daredevil Mad Mike's Hughes Dies in a Home Rocket Accident in California - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTML9520957d873adc2ada010ead955398d011% %MINIFYHTML9520957d873adc2ada010ead955398d012%

BARSTOW (CBSLA) – Daredevil "Mad Mike,quot; Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California.

Sources say the 64-year-old man was using the rocket to try to get as close as possible to space. His empty parachute was captured on video falling to the ground.

%MINIFYHTML9520957d873adc2ada010ead955398d013%%MINIFYHTML9520957d873adc2ada010ead955398d014%

Hughes was ejected from the rocket and fell to death.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©