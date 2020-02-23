Daredevil Mad Mike's Hughes Dies in a Home Rocket Accident in California – Up News Info Los Angeles

BARSTOW (CBSLA) – Daredevil "Mad Mike,quot; Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California.

Sources say the 64-year-old man was using the rocket to try to get as close as possible to space. His empty parachute was captured on video falling to the ground.

Hughes was ejected from the rocket and fell to death.