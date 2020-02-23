Damon Dash calls his children "stupid clowns", and considers his son "girl"

%MINIFYHTML09cb532a2d73c2167b569318ad3c5af611% %MINIFYHTML09cb532a2d73c2167b569318ad3c5af612%

The hip-hop pioneer and his two children, Boogie and Ava, try to repair their relationship by attending a therapy session in vain, while insulting.

It is safe to say that Damon Dash He doesn't have the best relationship with his children. In a recent episode of "Growing Hip Hop"the music mogul and his two children, Boogie and Ava, tried to repair their tension by continuing to use therapy in vain.

During the session, Damon admitted having problems with his son's struggles with the use of drugs and alcohol and how Boogie avoided him after he was released from rehab. Boogie quickly defended himself with Ava's support, which caused the businessman to accuse them of lying and being "disrespectful," and things just went further south after that.

"You're spoiled," Damon told his daughter in a moment. "I am very disappointed in you. You are a child, I took care of you and you never gave anything in your life. You are disrespectful." When Boogie told his father to "take care of his affairs," he replied: "You are so sensitive, you are a little girl in everything." He also said that his son has been acting "crazy."

Boogie and Ava then insisted that his father calmed down, which enraged him even more and made him throw insults to both of them. "Disrespect has to stop, stupid. Sit down or I'm leaving!" the Scream. "Stupid. The family, whatever happens, never goes against the family. You are a clown, both are clowns."

Damon finally left the room when Ava told him to "leave." He told them before leaving: "I'm sick of you."

Boogie is Damon's son with his ex-girlfriend with Linda Williams. Meanwhile, Ava shares with his ex-wife Rachel Roy. The father and daughter have not had the best relationship since their divorce from the fashion designer, and Ava accuses him of being like a bad father.

"They accuse me of being like a bad father," he said in an episode of the WeTV series. "Ava, disrespecting me on the street. I will talk to her in the car I bought her, and she will simply leave, like disrespectful white people. If she is going to get involved in the [expletive] her mother is doing, no it should be for me fighting to be a father. Like, is he going to become his mother with me? "