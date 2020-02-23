Cyrname could return this season | Racing news





Cyrname ridden by Harry Cobden

Paul Nicholls can still run Cyrname again this season after reporting that his stable star is "resisting and screaming,quot; while recovering well from his steep fall in Ascot.

Nickname's nickname was the best-qualified hunter in Britain at the beginning of the campaign, and he consolidated his place as the best dog by inflicting a first defeat in his career by jumping over Altior in a highly anticipated clash at Ascot in November.

He loosened his lines when he was a favorite for King George VI Chase in Kempton on boxing day, but he was still the favorite to recover by successfully defending his crown at this month's Betfair Ascot Chase.

However, he was already in retreat when he crashed on the final fence, and was on the ground behind the screens for a while, before standing up and causing a great ovation from the assistants.

Nicholls initially suggested that the eight-year-old boy would receive the rest of the campaign, but his current well-being is causing a possible rethinking.

Speaking on the Racing TV Luck on Sunday program, Nicholls said: "He's very good, actually. He had a week in the walker, and I realized on Friday morning that he was spinning and screaming and feeling really good , which is a great sign.

"Obviously it was a scary moment for everyone, but once I got in touch with him, we were 99 percent sure he was out of breath. It's not a pleasant situation, but veterinarians are bright now, they leave them on the floor and they give them oxygen, which gives them time to relax. "

After the defeat of Altior de Cyrname, in a powerful fight between the two superstar hunters, he has been well below that first-class form.

Nicholls added: "Something has been missing, and this season has not gone as planned. We will have a bone scan this week, we just want to make sure there is nothing that worries you."

"If that's all right, then we'll make a decision about whether we will run it again this season, because right now, it's 100 percent."

"It's not impossible for him to run again this season, if we're happy with everything and we can't think of anything that is worrying him."