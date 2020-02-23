Cynthia Bailey cuts her hair and fans are in love with her new look

Just after celebrating her birthday, Cynthia Bailey decided it was time to change her look and cut her hair. He shared more posts on his social media account to flaunt his new hairstyle, and his fans are completely here for it. Check out the new image of Cynthia below.

‘That,quot; just cut the moment! "I went in for a wash, deep conditioning and trim😜 # setmefree #aboutlastnight #byewig thanks @gailhudson for the,quot; Cynthia "captioned his post.

Porsha Williams skipped the comments and wrote: ‘And you also look like your beautiful mother with this look. Goodbye wig, hello braids! Live your life chile. "

Someone said: ‘Nice birthday present for you! For me, this is the most beautiful of all, "and another follower posted this:" Girl, could you shave bald and stick a hot dog in your head! You would still be "natural beauty."

Cynthia also shared a video that she titled with the following words:

‘Ok, I combed my hair and combed this morning. I am still trying to get used to combing my short and natural hair. As I did? Memphis glam I need you all! Please leave your information in my comments or send me a message! Anyway, I'm here until Monday for my @seagramsescapes empowerment tour and "meet and greet,quot; for my Peach Bellini drink. The details are on the wheel. Swipe left. Come and say "Hello,quot; 💋 @seagramsescapes women's empowerment tour Cynthia captioned the clip.

Mike Hill wrote this to Cynthia: ‘Baby … you really don't need to wear a wig again! You always look great with anything on and do whatever makes you happy, but I just say ".

Another commenter said that Cynthia looks like her mother with this hairstyle: ‘You look a lot like your mother with your haircut. That, I love "Beautiful."

