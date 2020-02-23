Could the Rangers exchange Henrik Lundqvist? Breaking down the situation in New York

Jackie Redmond of NHL Network delivered a letter to the Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers Friday on the air suggesting that the veteran netminder should contemplate giving up his no-move clause before Monday's exchange deadline to go to a Stanley Cup contender, and let's be honest, Jackie is never wrong.

Less than 24 hours before the NHL exchange deadline, he is a three-headed goal monster at The Garden and, while the team is back in the middle of the playoff race, the future between the pipes is here for the Blueshirts, and it does not include the king.

So what should general manager Jeff Gorton do? Here is a quick breakdown of the situation on Broadway.

When was the last time Henrik Lundqvist played?

It's been 22 days since Lundqvist last appeared on the Rangers network, and that was in a six-minute and four-second relief season against the Winnipeg Jets, when Igor Shesterkin left the game after a collision, but Return.

On Friday, it was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NHL career, a career that has spanned 15 years, 885 games, 751 starts and 459 victories. Those 459 victories, by the way, are the largest number of goalkeepers in the 93 seasons of the franchise and place it in sixth place on the NHL's all-time win list.

Rank Player Win one Martin Brodeur 691 two Patrick Roy 551 3 Roberto Luongo 489 4 4 Ed Belfour 484 5 5 Marc-Andre Fleury * 464 6 6 Henrik Lundqvist * 459 7 7 Curtis Joseph 454 8 Terry Sawchuk 445 9 9 Jacques Plante 437 10 Tony Esposito 423

* Active

Why doesn't Henrik Lundqvist play?

Two words: Igor Shesterkin.

The long heir, and I mean, long, apparent to The King, was drafted in 2014, but he spent the last years in the KHL before coming to North America this year. He spent time in the minors with the AHL affiliate of the team in Hartford, but since receiving the call in early January he has been on fire. In 10 starts, it has a record of 9-1-0-0 along with a savings percentage of .940.

New York also has Alexandar Georgiev, who is in his second full season with the club and has a record of 14-12-1 with a saving percentage of .912. There have been rumors of an imminent trade involving the 24-year-old for several weeks, but as of now, he remains a Blueshirt.

Who is David Ayres? Meet the EBUG that helped beat the Maple Leafs

In comparison, Lundqvist, who turns 38 next Tuesday, is 10-11-3 with a savings percentage of .907. Unlike his compatriots, his GSAA is in the negative numbers for the season (-1.69). With only 25 starts this year, even if each of the Rangers' last 21 games started, it would be their lowest total from 43 in 2012-13 (shortened) and 46 in 2014-15 (lost time with a neck injury )

Should the Rangers exchange Lundqvist?

Lundqvist has owned New York for most of 15 years. Selected in the seventh round in 2000, he has become one of the most revered athletes in the history of New York sports. He won the 2012 Vezina and was a finalist four other times and took the franchise to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, which he doesn't remember in the locker room after Game 5, and two conference finals.

But, the window of him winning in "The city that never sleeps,quot; is closing and with almost 38 years, it may be time to go to a legitimate contender to raise the Cup of Lord Stanley, to Ray Bourque in 2000 that He won the following year with Colorado.

However, moving it won't be easy: Lundqvist has a non-movement clause and would have to approve any exchange, and he loves New York.

As he told Larry Brooks of the "New York Post,quot; in May after he hinted that his career might not end with the Rangers, "My thinking has not changed. The organization and I are on the same page. What I meant is that a player never becomes bigger or more important than an organization. My dream and my goal is still to win the Cup in New York before retiring, but at the same time, as a player, I will understand the position we are in and the process in which we are ”.

So, even if Lundqvist were on board, and let's be realistic, I'd rather be in the network than in the bank, looking like he's been, where would he go? Before the season began, that same Avalanche team was one that many experts had qualified as a team ready for the Cup. They just lost Philipp Grubauer indefinitely with a lower body injury, but they remain one of the best teams from the Western Conference, and everyone saw what happened with the Hurricanes on Saturday night; However, it is doubtful that the Rangers will change it to a team with which they compete for a possible place in the playoffs.

Of course, losing Lundqvist would leave a big hole for the fan base and it is unknown whether or not he will leave New York at the moment. During the summer? Maybe. Brooks speculated on February 17 that the Rangers could buy it in June.

In any case, as Jackie Redmond said, Ranger fans would like nothing more than to see Lundqvist win a Cup, and understand that it may not be so while putting on the red, white and blue of the New York Rangers