Coronavirus spreads when new cases double in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: the coronavirus spread to more countries and the number of new cases and deaths outside of China increased, with special concern centered in South Korea, where infections doubled in a single day, which increases fear that another Asian country is losing control of the growing epidemic.

By Saturday, the virus had been identified in two new countries, Lebanon and Israel, which extended to 28 countries, with around 1,500 confirmed cases outside of China, where it originated. The death toll in Iran increased to six, the highest outside of China, and the number of confirmed cases reached 28, although experts suggest the actual number is likely to be much higher.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called his country's situation "serious,quot; and urged citizens to cooperate with the government and avoid large political meetings, which have continued in the capital, Seoul, despite of the city ban.

"The government will severely face acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of hygiene products and acts that cause concern through mass demonstrations," Chung warned in a televised speech nationwide.