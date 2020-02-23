SEOUL, South Korea: the coronavirus spread to more countries and the number of new cases and deaths outside of China increased, with special concern centered in South Korea, where infections doubled in a single day, which increases fear that another Asian country is losing control of the growing epidemic.
By Saturday, the virus had been identified in two new countries, Lebanon and Israel, which extended to 28 countries, with around 1,500 confirmed cases outside of China, where it originated. The death toll in Iran increased to six, the highest outside of China, and the number of confirmed cases reached 28, although experts suggest the actual number is likely to be much higher.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called his country's situation "serious,quot; and urged citizens to cooperate with the government and avoid large political meetings, which have continued in the capital, Seoul, despite of the city ban.
"The government will severely face acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of hygiene products and acts that cause concern through mass demonstrations," Chung warned in a televised speech nationwide.
The increase in cases in Korea and the increasing death toll in Iran increased fears that the window to avoid a global pandemic would be shrinking. The World Health Organization warned African leaders of the urgency of preparing for the virus and identified 13 African countries as priorities due to their direct links with China and the high volume of travel between countries.
The number of confirmed infections in South Korea, after more than double on Saturday, increased to 556 on Sunday morning. More than half belonged to a secret religious sect, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and their relatives and other contacts. Most cases focus on and near Daegu, the fourth largest city in the country, which is in a state of emergency.
Between Daegu, a city of 2.4 million people, and a nearby province where sect members often volunteer, 465 people tested positive.
In the neighborhood of the sect church in the city, banks, cafes, restaurants and convenience stores have closed, making it a ghost town. Across the city, department stores, shopping alleys and traditional outdoor markets have run out of buyers.
The only crowded sites were government-run health centers, where citizens lined up to find out if they were infected.
Fear intensified in South Korea as the number of patients increased and two more deaths from the virus were reported.
A 40-year-old worker at an auto parts factory in Gyeongju, a city near Daegu, was found dead in his home on Friday night. On Saturday it was posthumously confirmed that he had been infected with the coronavirus. A 56-year-old patient from a hospital in Chengdo, another city near Daegu, died Sunday, health officials said.
On Friday, the first case reported in Busan, the second largest city in South Korea, caused the closure of public libraries, racetracks and facilities for the elderly. Many churches offered services only online. Others remained open, but omitted hymns or "amps,quot; to limit the possibility of exposure of congregants.
The cities of Chuncheon and Ulsan reported their first cases on Saturday, and the national news agency Yonhap reported that people there were emptying shelves of rice, instant noodles, eggs and other essential foods.
The number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea also triggered the alarms in Israel, after nine South Korean visitors tested positive for the virus upon returning home. They had spent a week touring popular Israeli religious sites, often crowded. On Saturday, Israel tightened its border and banned South Korean travelers.
Discussions about whether to allow other flights from South Korea to Tel Aviv were planned for Sunday, Kan radio said. Health officials were working with the tourism ministry and travel agencies to book flights back to South Korea for the 1,700 South Korean tourists in Israel.
In the United States, State Department officials said thousands of social media accounts linked to Russia were spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including a conspiracy theory that the United States was behind the outbreak.
Two senior US officials said the repatriation this week of 14 US citizens of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had tested positive for the coronavirus had had enraged president Trump. Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed "germaphobe."
William Walters, one of the chief medical officers of the State Department, told reporters that the decision to fly on the 14th was taken by the State Department in consultation with Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The evacuation of more than 300 Americans was already under way last Sunday when Japanese authorities informed their US counterparts of the results of laboratory tests, he said.
The decision to fly back to infected passengers was made on the objections of officials of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
The C.D.C. He had also warned the American passengers of the Westerdam cruise, where it was discovered that a passenger had the coronavirus, that they were not obliged to quarantine and were no longer subject to travel restrictions. No other infections were found among the ship's passengers, the C.D.C. confirmed.
An 83-year-old American woman, who had disembarked from Westerdam in Cambodia along with thousands of other passengers and crew members, had tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 15.
The woman's diagnosis had raised concerns and concerns that another transmission vector was becoming global and Cambodia described Malaysia's diagnosis as defective.
By Saturday, the patient had been released from the coronavirus and was being monitored in the hospital with a "mild cough,quot; after an antiretroviral treatment, said Noor Hisham, chief health officer of Malaysia.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the woman never had a coronavirus. The prime minister is a close ally of China and has questioned the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
The increase in the death toll in Iran came days after the country insisted it had no cases of coronavirus. Kianush Jahanpur, head of public relations for the country's health ministry, wrote in a tweet that most of the infections came from Qom, 80 miles south of the capital, Tehran. Cases were also reported in Tehran and the northern city of Rasht.
On Saturday, state media reported that universities would be closed in 10 provinces for a week and that movies, concerts and other cultural events were canceled across the country for a week.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said the organization was "especially concerned,quot; about the cases in Iran.
The spread of the virus is worrisome as Iran holds parliamentary elections this weekend. Many voters in Qom lined up in front of polling stations with masks according to videos from Iranian news agencies.
With confirmed cases on the rise in Asia and the Middle East, the W.H.O. confirmed on Saturday that its experts could enter Wuhan, the city at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, for the first time.
Choe Sang-Hun reported from Seoul and Derrick Bryson Taylor from New York. Hannah Beech of Bangkok, Farnaz Fassihi of New York, David M. Halbfinger of Jerusalem, Elian Peltier of London and Edward Wong of Washington contributed the reports.