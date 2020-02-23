Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest | News

South Korea has raised its disease alert to the highest level after an increase in coronavirus infections and two more deaths, while Chinese state media warned that the outbreak had not yet reached a tipping point despite some Signs of relief

The president of South Korea said on Sunday that he was putting the country on "red alert,quot; due to the rapid rise of new cases, which largely go back to religious services. Health officials reported 169 new infections, bringing the total to 602, which doubled from Friday to Saturday.

The escalation in the alert level allows the government to send additional resources to the city of Daegu and Cheongdo County, which were designated as "special attention areas,quot; on Friday.

The South Korean News Agency, Yonhap, said it also allows the government to forcibly prevent public activities and order the temporary closure of schools, although the government did not give immediate details on what steps could be taken.

Rob McBride of Al Jazeera reports from Cheongdo County.