Coronavirus outbreak: Israel blocks arrivals from Seoul | South Korea News

Israel has returned up to 130 South Korean passengers on a flight from South Korea in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He allowed only 12 Israeli passengers to disembark on the arrival of the Korean Airlines flight to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Israel has been banning South Korean and Japanese visitors after finding a coronavirus infection among some South Korean tourists who visited Israel last week.

Rob Mcbride of Al Jazeera reports from Daegu, South Korea.