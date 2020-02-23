Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | News

%MINIFYHTMLc82b874fc6216a510083be88f69eafa811% %MINIFYHTMLc82b874fc6216a510083be88f69eafa812%

South Korea reported 161 more cases of the new virus on Monday, with a total of 763 cases.

Authorities also confirmed two more deaths of patients with viruses, which brings the number of deaths to seven.

On Sunday, the country raised its disease alert to the highest level after an increase in infections and more deaths.

Meanwhile, Turkey, Pakistan and Armenia have closed their borders with Iran on Sunday, as the latter reported more infections and deaths from coronaviruses, which caused neighboring Afghanistan to also introduce travel restrictions.

At least 152 cases and three deaths were also reported in Italy, which led to emergency measures in Europe.

On Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping described the outbreak as the "biggest public health emergency,quot; since the founding of communist China..

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was concerned about an increase in cases without a clear link with China, where the virus that is officially known as COVID-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei at the end of December, and called for urgent funds to support countries with weaker health systems.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, February 24

South Korea reports 161 more cases of coronavirus

On Sunday, the country raised its disease alert to the highest level after an increase in infections and two more deaths.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also ordered officials to take "unprecedented and powerful,quot; measures to stop the spread of the outbreak.

Austria stops the train from Italy due to suspected infections

Austria denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two of the travelers could be infected with the coronavirus, said the Austrian Ministry of Interior.

"Tonight, a train on its way from Venice to Munich was stopped at the Austrian border," the ministry said.

Italian state railways informed the Austrian train operator OBB that there were two people with symptoms of train fever, according to the ministry statement.

The train was now waiting at the Brenner Pass in Italian territory. "The additional procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities."

France and EU partners will discuss coronavirus: French health minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said he would soon speak with his European counterparts to discuss the best way to deal with a possible epidemic risk in Europe while Italy fights an explosion in cases.

"Tonight there is no epidemic in France. But there is a problematic situation at the door, in Italy, which we are watching with great attention," Veran said at a press conference.

"Tonight's situation is very evolutionary internationally," he added. "I spoke with my Italian and German counterparts … We have agreed to have a discussion among several European health ministers, probably next week, to assess how we can face the epidemic risk together," he said.

A third person dies in Italy.

A third person infected with the coronavirus died in Italy, a regional official said, while the government struggles to contain an outbreak of the disease in the north of the country with more than 130 cases reported since Friday.

The regional councilor of Lombardy, Giulio Gallera, told reporters that the victim was an old woman from the province of Cremona, in the region of Lombardy.

The woman also suffered from cancer, Gallera said.

