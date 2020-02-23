Coronavirus Live updates: infection numbers increase in South Korea

Infections in South Korea exceed 500, and a fourth death is reported.
South Korea, where an outbreak of coronavirus has multiplied by hundreds in just a few days, reported 123 new infections and a fourth death on Sunday, as the government severely warned its people to cooperate with quarantine efforts.
The country now has 556 confirmed cases. More than half of those people are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secret religious sect, or their relatives or other contacts. Many cases are in the city of Daegu, in the southeast of the country, which is essentially in a state of emergency.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun described the situation as "serious,quot; on Saturday and urged citizens to cooperate with the government and avoid major political demonstrations, which have continued in the capital, Seoul, despite the ban on the city.
"The government will severely face acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of medical products and acts that cause concern through mass demonstrations," Chung warned in a nationally televised speech.
The increase in cases in South Korea and the growing death toll in Iran added to fears that the window to avoid a global pandemic was shrinking. The World Health Organization warned African leaders of the urgent need to prepare for the virus; He identified 13 African countries as a priority due to his direct links with China, which still accounts for the vast majority of confirmed infections and deaths.
On Sunday, China raised its official numbers to 76,936 cases and 2,442 deaths.
Across the United States, a great containment effort depends on local officials.
Since the beginning of February, thousands of people returning to the United States from mainland China have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days. Preventing the spread of infectious diseases is the essence of public health work, but Experts said the scale of efforts by state and local health departments across the country to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus has rarely been seen.
Local health officials register daily by email, phone or text message. They organize tests for people with symptoms, along with food and isolated housing, in some cases. There is no centralized count in the United States of people monitored or requested to remain isolated, and they are dispersed in the country's nearly 3,000 local health jurisdictions.
People arriving from mainland China are added every day, while those who have completed the 14-day "quarantine,quot; periods are released from supervision. In California alone, the public health department has been monitoring more than 6,700 travelers returning from China. Health officials in the state of Washington have tracked some 800, and officials in Illinois more than 200.
Even as the first of 34 confirmed coronavirus patients in the United States have recovered in recent days, health officials say they are preparing for what some fear could be a much broader outbreak.
So far, officials say, the containment effort has been largely orderly. The only known transmission of the virus in the United States has involved people in the same household. But no matter how effective health workers are in monitoring their charges, "there will always be some leakage," said John Wiesman, secretary of health in the state of Washington.
"There is no way, with something so big, that I can do it seal-proof," said Dr. Wiesman. While full compliance with isolation orders may not be possible, he said: "We have to deal with 80 to 85 percent, and hopefully that will work."
Russian misinformation blames the United States for the virus.
State Department officials say thousands of social media accounts linked to Russia are spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including a conspiracy theory that the United States is behind the Covid-19 outbreak.
The American monitors identified the campaign in mid-January. Agence-France Presse first reported on the evaluation on Saturday.
"Russia's intention is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, even through covert and coercive campaigns of evil influence," said Philip Reeker, acting deputy secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia.
"By spreading disinformation about the coronavirus, Russian evil actors choose again to threaten public safety by distracting themselves from the global health response."
The effort was described as carried out by several thousand accounts linked to Russia on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, which publish similar messages in English, Spanish, French, German and Italian at similar times.
Marginal theories of uncertain origin have He accused China of designing the virus, including suggestions that it is an escaped biological weapon.
Erroneous information about the virus, whether shared on purpose or without realizing it, is so frequent that the World Health Organization has called it "infodemic." The W.H.O. He has been working with large technology companies to try to quell the flood of rumors and falsehoods.
