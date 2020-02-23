Coronavirus Live updates: infection numbers increase in South Korea

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus Live updates: infection numbers increase in South Korea

South Korea, where an outbreak of coronavirus has multiplied by hundreds in just a few days, reported 123 new infections and a fourth death on Sunday, as the government severely warned its people to cooperate with quarantine efforts.

%MINIFYHTML81c94814bf291119e689b6311b8a43a611%%MINIFYHTML81c94814bf291119e689b6311b8a43a612%

The country now has 556 confirmed cases. More than half of those people are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secret religious sect, or their relatives or other contacts. Many cases are in the city of Daegu, in the southeast of the country, which is essentially in a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun described the situation as "serious,quot; on Saturday and urged citizens to cooperate with the government and avoid major political demonstrations, which have continued in the capital, Seoul, despite the ban on the city.

"The government will severely face acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of medical products and acts that cause concern through mass demonstrations," Chung warned in a nationally televised speech.

The increase in cases in South Korea and the growing death toll in Iran added to fears that the window to avoid a global pandemic was shrinking. The World Health Organization warned African leaders of the urgent need to prepare for the virus; He identified 13 African countries as a priority due to his direct links with China, which still accounts for the vast majority of confirmed infections and deaths.

  • Updated on February 10, 2020

    • What is a coronavirus?
      It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS.
    • How contagious is the virus?
      According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures.
    • How worried should I be?
      While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat.
    • Who is working to contain the virus?
      World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance.
    • What happens if I am traveling?
      The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights.
    • How do I keep myself and others safe?
      Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.

On Sunday, China raised its official numbers to 76,936 cases and 2,442 deaths.

Since the beginning of February, thousands of people returning to the United States from mainland China have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes for 14 days. Preventing the spread of infectious diseases is the essence of public health work, but Experts said the scale of efforts by state and local health departments across the country to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus has rarely been seen.

Local health officials register daily by email, phone or text message. They organize tests for people with symptoms, along with food and isolated housing, in some cases. There is no centralized count in the United States of people monitored or requested to remain isolated, and they are dispersed in the country's nearly 3,000 local health jurisdictions.

People arriving from mainland China are added every day, while those who have completed the 14-day "quarantine,quot; periods are released from supervision. In California alone, the public health department has been monitoring more than 6,700 travelers returning from China. Health officials in the state of Washington have tracked some 800, and officials in Illinois more than 200.

"Russia's intention is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, even through covert and coercive campaigns of evil influence," said Philip Reeker, acting deputy secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia.

"By spreading disinformation about the coronavirus, Russian evil actors choose again to threaten public safety by distracting themselves from the global health response."

The effort was described as carried out by several thousand accounts linked to Russia on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, which publish similar messages in English, Spanish, French, German and Italian at similar times.

Marginal theories of uncertain origin have He accused China of designing the virus, including suggestions that it is an escaped biological weapon.

Erroneous information about the virus, whether shared on purpose or without realizing it, is so frequent that the World Health Organization has called it "infodemic." The W.H.O. He has been working with large technology companies to try to quell the flood of rumors and falsehoods.

The reports were contributed by Choe Sang-Hun, Derrick Bryson Taylor, Austin Ramzy, Amy Harmon, Farah Stockman and Edward Wong.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here