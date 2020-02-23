Coronavirus Live updates: infection numbers increase in South Korea

South Korea, where an outbreak of coronavirus has multiplied by hundreds in just a few days, reported 123 new infections and a fourth death on Sunday, as the government severely warned its people to cooperate with quarantine efforts.

%MINIFYHTML81c94814bf291119e689b6311b8a43a611% %MINIFYHTML81c94814bf291119e689b6311b8a43a612%

The country now has 556 confirmed cases. More than half of those people are members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secret religious sect, or their relatives or other contacts. Many cases are in the city of Daegu, in the southeast of the country, which is essentially in a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun described the situation as "serious,quot; on Saturday and urged citizens to cooperate with the government and avoid major political demonstrations, which have continued in the capital, Seoul, despite the ban on the city.

"The government will severely face acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of medical products and acts that cause concern through mass demonstrations," Chung warned in a nationally televised speech.