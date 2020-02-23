Commercial grade of Ilya Kovalchuk: capitals add offensive weapons from Canadians

After a brief season in Montreal, Ilya Kovalchuk is on the move once again.

The Capitals acquired the veteran sniper on Sunday night, sending a 2020 third-round draft pick to the Canadiens in return. After struggling to find his balance in Los Angeles (43 points in 81 games), Kovalchuk experienced a resurgence with 13 points, including three winners of the game, with Montreal this season.

Washington capitals get:

Ilya Kovalchuk, LW

Now with 36 years, the end will join his Russian partner Alex Ovechkin in Washington while the team seeks to win their second Stanley Cup in three years. The two have been international partners several times, and recently won a bronze medal for Russia in the IIHF World Championship last year.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, Montreal retained 50 percent of the minimum wage of the Kovalchuk League and the salary cap. That's great for the capitals, which had limited space to work before 3 p.m. from Monday ET trade deadline.

I'm not kidding when I say this, the Habs withheld 50 percent of the minimum wage of the Kovalchuk league and the salary cap. Then about 76k. Every penny counts for captives with cap limits. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

The fact that Washington managed to squeeze another offensive threat to a playoff race while staying below the limit, can only be a good thing. Lately they have had problems, registering a 3-6-1 record in their last 10 games and an 18th best 2.80 GF / GP. Over the course of the season, however, they are one of the best teams in the NHL with 3.47 GF / GP, and now it's just another gear for their offensive machine that has a low risk with a potentially high reward.

Washington Commercial Grade: A-

The Montreal Canadiens get:

Draft selection for the third round of 2020

For Canadians, it is another trade to store draft reservations after a disappointing season so far. Sitting six points from the Maple Leafs for the last place in the playoffs in the Atlantic Division, Montreal's postseason hopes hang by a thread and they are increasingly seen as "sellers,quot; before the deadline. They also recently switched to Marco Scandella, whose brief period in Montreal ended when the Blues acquired it for a 2020 second round selection and a conditional 2021 round selection last week.

Canadians now have 13 selections for the 2020 draft to be held in Montreal. Six of them are in the first three rounds. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 24, 2020

Montreal took a chance with Kovalchuk when they signed him, hoping he could add an offensive threat once he retired from Los Angeles. He played well in Montreal, showing a reign of his passion, but with almost no chance of reaching the playoffs, there was no reason to keep him beyond the deadline. A third round election for an aging end has to be considered a good deal. GM Marc Bergevin will have a good run after the June draft with 13 selections, six in the first three rounds.

Montreal Commercial Grade: B