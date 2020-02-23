CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7c553d7b6327676ab331c823f818697411% %MINIFYHTML7c553d7b6327676ab331c823f818697412%





See a summary of the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Hakim Ziyech has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea before his move to the Stamford Bridge this summer.

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-2 in the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, who are located above the Everton in ninth.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United by beating Watford 3-0 to advance to fifth.

Diogo Jota scored twice when Wolves rose to eighth place with a 3-0 victory over Norwich.

England beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations to be second in the table. England's attempts came from George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

England Women began their T20 Cricket World Cup campaign with defeat, as they lost by six lands against South Africa in Perth.

Tyson Fury could fight Anthony Joshua after beating Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas.