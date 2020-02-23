Classification of Fantasy Baseball SS: best players, sleepers in the shortstop for 2020

Other positions are deeper, but none is more important than the shortstop during the fantasy baseball draft. Not only do you have up to five legitimate first-round talents at the top level, but you also have the kind of power speed boys needed to balance a list. Our 2020 SS ratings are as deep as the ones we've gathered in recent years, which should give you some relief at the end of your cheat sheet draft.

%MINIFYHTMLdd5d43e6d80d28ec10cdb8b52b3d051d11% %MINIFYHTMLdd5d43e6d80d28ec10cdb8b52b3d051d12%

We have Alex Bregman at the top of our ranking, but many will value the 25-SB advantage of Francisco Lindor or Trevor Story more. That's fine, since both could burst as many or more home runs as Bregman, but we expect the Astros star to have a better average and produce significantly more driven races. Simply put: you are in good shape if you start your draft with any of those three, so it is about how you like to build your team.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner are also first-round potentials, with Turner standing out for his high SB potential. However, it is worth noting that Adalberto Mondesi and Jonathan Villar have the same SB potential and will be available three or four rounds later. Obviously, you are giving up the batting average and probably a general career production with those two compared to Turner, but the stolen bases alone should not make you take Turner in the first or second round if you think you can get a Mondesi or Villar a little later.

But that only proves our original point: this position is loaded with high impact players, so most owners will occupy it before the end of the sixth round. The fact that American League batting champion last year, Tim Anderson, is number 16 in our ranking, and National League batter number 2, Ketel Marte, is number 13, shows him how deep and Varied is this position. We have already mentioned the boys of power speed, SB high and average high, but they also have more than 30 human resources hitters, such as Paul DeJong (30 HR last year), Carlos Correa (21 HR in 75 games), and Didi Gregorius (16 HR in 82 games) ranked out of the top 12.

There are legitimate sleepers available in SS, but you really shouldn't have any of them to start the opening day. Mauricio Dubon, Carter Kieboom, Luis Urias and Ryan Mountcastle are the types of potential breaks that only need playing time to establish solid statistics, while Nick Madrigal, Garrett Hampson and Jon Berti could get large SB numbers with regular bat shifts.

There is not as much eligibility for multiple positions for the best torpedoes as in other positions, but there are many in the middle levels. This should allow you to take at least one SS bolt at the beginning of your draft and one or two solid backups later. Take advantage of the variety of skills and the high level of talent in this important position.

Note that the following players are classified as if they were only eligible in SS. Players could have a higher overall ranking if they are eligible in other positions.

We will update our SS rankings throughout the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball SS

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = not eligible in that position on draft day, but expected to play there during the season