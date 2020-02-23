Classification of Fantasy Baseball SS: best players, sleepers in the shortstop for 2020

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Classification of Fantasy Baseball SS: best players, sleepers in the shortstop for 2020

Other positions are deeper, but none is more important than the shortstop during the fantasy baseball draft. Not only do you have up to five legitimate first-round talents at the top level, but you also have the kind of power speed boys needed to balance a list. Our 2020 SS ratings are as deep as the ones we've gathered in recent years, which should give you some relief at the end of your cheat sheet draft.

%MINIFYHTMLdd5d43e6d80d28ec10cdb8b52b3d051d11%%MINIFYHTMLdd5d43e6d80d28ec10cdb8b52b3d051d12%

We have Alex Bregman at the top of our ranking, but many will value the 25-SB advantage of Francisco Lindor or Trevor Story more. That's fine, since both could burst as many or more home runs as Bregman, but we expect the Astros star to have a better average and produce significantly more driven races. Simply put: you are in good shape if you start your draft with any of those three, so it is about how you like to build your team.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:
Collector | First | Second | Third | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner are also first-round potentials, with Turner standing out for his high SB potential. However, it is worth noting that Adalberto Mondesi and Jonathan Villar have the same SB potential and will be available three or four rounds later. Obviously, you are giving up the batting average and probably a general career production with those two compared to Turner, but the stolen bases alone should not make you take Turner in the first or second round if you think you can get a Mondesi or Villar a little later.

But that only proves our original point: this position is loaded with high impact players, so most owners will occupy it before the end of the sixth round. The fact that American League batting champion last year, Tim Anderson, is number 16 in our ranking, and National League batter number 2, Ketel Marte, is number 13, shows him how deep and Varied is this position. We have already mentioned the boys of power speed, SB high and average high, but they also have more than 30 human resources hitters, such as Paul DeJong (30 HR last year), Carlos Correa (21 HR in 75 games), and Didi Gregorius (16 HR in 82 games) ranked out of the top 12.

There are legitimate sleepers available in SS, but you really shouldn't have any of them to start the opening day. Mauricio Dubon, Carter Kieboom, Luis Urias and Ryan Mountcastle are the types of potential breaks that only need playing time to establish solid statistics, while Nick Madrigal, Garrett Hampson and Jon Berti could get large SB numbers with regular bat shifts.

There is not as much eligibility for multiple positions for the best torpedoes as in other positions, but there are many in the middle levels. This should allow you to take at least one SS bolt at the beginning of your draft and one or two solid backups later. Take advantage of the variety of skills and the high level of talent in this important position.

Note that the following players are classified as if they were only eligible in SS. Players could have a higher overall ranking if they are eligible in other positions.

We will update our SS rankings throughout the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball SS

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = not eligible in that position on draft day, but expected to play there during the season

Classification Player Equipment Other eligibility
one Alex Bregman Stars 3B
two Francisco Lindor Indians
3 Trevor Story Rocky Mountains
4 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. Parents
5 5 Trea Turner Nationals
6 6 Gleyber Torres Yankees 2B
7 7 Javier Baez Puppies
8 Adalberto Mondesi royalty
9 9 Jonathan Villar Marlins 2B, OF *
10 Xander Bogaerts Red stockings
eleven Manny Machado Parents 3B
12 Bo Bichette Tiles
13 Ketel Mars D-backs 2B, DE
14 Carlos Correa Stars
fifteen Marcus Semien How
sixteen Tim Anderson white sock
17 Scott Kingery Philis 2B, 3B, OF
18 years Danny Santana Rangers 1B, 2B, 3B, OF
19 Elvis Andrus Rangers
twenty Corey Seager Dodgers
twenty-one Didi Gregorius Philis
22 Paul DeJong Cardinals
2. 3 Amed Rosario Mets
24 Jorge Polanco Twins
25 Jean Segura Philis 3B *
26 Kevin Newman Pirates 2B
27 Mauricio Dubon Giants 2B
28 Carter Kieboom Nationals 3B *
29 Dansby swanson Brave
30 Willy adames Ray
31 Nick ahmed D-backs
32 Luis Urias Brewers 2B
33 Niko Goodrum Tigers 1B, 2B, OF
3. 4 Freddy Galvis Red 2B
35 Garrett Hampson Rocky Mountains 2B, DE
36 Nick Madrigal white sock 2B
37 Jon Berti Marlins 3B, DE
38 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles
39 Orlando Arcia Brewers
40 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 2B, DE
41 J.P. Crawford Sailors
42 Chris Taylor Dodgers 2B, DE
43 Leury garcia white sock 2B *, OF
44 Jose Iglesias Orioles
Four. Five Jose Peraza Red stockings 2B, DE
46 Brendan Rodgers Rocky Mountains 2B
47 Andrelton Simmons Angels
48 Brandon Crawford Giants
49 Miguel Rojas Marlins
fifty Johan Camargo Brave 3B, DE
51 Nico Hoerner Puppies 2B *

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here