Classification of Fantasy Baseball SP: best players, sleepers in the starting pitcher for 2020

%MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10511% %MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10512%

Our 2020 SP fantasy classifications will feature many, many updates during the spring. No other position is decimated by an injury like the starting pitcher, and with some top-level pitchers already on the shelf (Mike Clevinger, James Paxton, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Severino), the opening day may not arrive soon enough. That does not mean that these classifications do not make sense, it only means depth of writing and taking risks with some sleepers is more important at the beginning than in any other position.

%MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10513% %MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10514%

The SP classification is further complicated by the volatility of standard launch statistics, particularly victories. Punching is a fairly reliable statistic for pitchers, but even WHIP and ERA can fluctuate noticeably from year to year. We saw it last season with Blake Snell and Chris Sale, among others. Because of that, advanced statistics like BABIP, FIP and SIERA can give us a much better picture of how a player really performed last season, and could do it this season.

%MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10515% %MINIFYHTML19fdcf487d5329534ad430620e53b10516%

Of course, you have to project when making classifications, and that means giving some proven talents, such as Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, the benefit of the doubt and the prediction of breakups for guys like Jesus Luzardo or Dinelson Lamet. You will not guess correctly about everyone, but aiming at least at some rebounds and outbreaks, once again, based largely on advanced statistics, is a good way to approach the position.

Fantasy baseball owners know that you can never have enough depth in SP, so even if you don't necessarily write an early SP (it's not a necessity but you generally want at least one ace in good faith), you should do it often. Intermediate rounds are usually full of underrated headlines, so be sure to go to the season with options and get ready to be active on the exemption cable.

Again, we will update our SP rankings often during the spring, so check out the latest player movement!

Classification of Fantasy Baseball SP

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws and Saved as categories