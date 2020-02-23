Classification of Fantasy Baseball RP: first players, sleepers in the relay pitcher for 2020

We will begin our 2020 RP ranking with an annual statement: Get rid of the saved as a category in your fantasy baseball league. Replace it with save plus it is maintained so that the group of players expands to something more than "closers,quot;. Middle relievers are often better pitchers anyway, so they deserve more fantasy love. Regardless of the closers losing their jobs too often and causing too many headaches to fantasy owners, which makes the position difficult to navigate on their cheat sheet, it doesn't matter throughout the season.

About two thirds of the closers eventually lose their jobs, if only temporarily, at some point during the season. Looking at the rankings below can only help you a lot. We all know that injuries can hit anyone at any time, and with relatively limited chances of throwing, even a three-game drop can cost more their work. There is very little room for error, since "bad games,quot; often result in memorable losses for a closer team (and lost weeks for fantasy owners).

Anyway, most leagues still have salvages as a category, and most fantasy owners overestimate closers on draft day as a result. After all, there are only 30-35 players at a given time getting saves, so especially in the H2H leagues, those 30 and so many pitchers have great value. We have separated the "expected closers,quot; from the middle relievers in our ranking below, but there are many types of settings that will have more overall value, particularly in the Roto leagues.

That is especially true with the "closers,quot; of the Sailors, Orioles and Giants, teams that will probably use a closer approach per committee, at least to open the season. The Cardinals, Lightning and Red Sox also fall into that category, although those teams have at least a couple of upward relievers who could escape with their respective jobs if given the opportunity. That said, Giovanny Gallegos, Nick Anderson and Brandon Workman could be rated too high if they only get one chance to save per week.

As for the top 10, none is risk free. Josh Hader saw a large increase in the human resources allowed last year, while guys like Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen seem to be in a gradual decline. Liam Hendricks could be a wonder of a year, and Kirby Yates is part of a stacked pen that has multiple closing options. There is also the clear possibility that former best closers Edwin Díaz and Craig Kimbrel shake the disastrous 2019 and return to form.

Perhaps the biggest mystery in the world of RPs will be how the new minimum three-batter rule will alter statistics, especially for left / right specialists. It is likely that it does not affect the closers too much (although there could be fewer salvages of multiple entries), but the average relievers could be a little less reliable. Either way, it's just another thing to worry about in an already volatile position.

Ideally, you will have at least three reliable closers after your draft. That is not possible for all teams, so if you are one of the owners who does not have that depth, take one or two intermediate relievers who could win a closing job from the beginning and get ready to be active in the exemption cable.

We will update our RP ranking during the spring, so check out the latest player move!

Fantasy Baseball Closer and RP rankings

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with ERA, WHIP, Ks, Ws and Saved as categories