Classification of Fantasy Baseball OF: best players, sleepers in the garden by 2020

Few pre-season fantasy baseball tasks are more difficult than putting together OF classifications. Initial pitchers and the closest rankings are also difficult, but at least we know they are a useless exercise even when we are compiling them. Outfield is different because it feels like a code that we can crack (although we can't). There are so many players, from complete stallions to sleepers of a category, spread over the different levels, that the garden is really a position that needs its own cheat sheet for the 2020 draws.

Once you pass the top 20 OF, the way you are building your specific team is really more important than the player ranking below. We might think that the overall impact of Kyle Schwarber will be slightly greater than that of Ramon Laureano, but if you need some steals and a higher average, Laureano probably makes more sense to you.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

You will make many decisions like that with your gardeners. The great boys of the speed of power will go within the first five or six picks of the draft, and then there are a lot of sluggers that will go along the next rounds, but as soon as guys like Starling Mars and Austin Meadows will You are approaching the top of your list, you know you have to make some decisions regarding balancing your list.

As in the corners of the infield, you can always find 30 HR upwards with the garden, even deep in your draft. Finding the type that reaches 37 HR instead of 25 is what often separates the upper level from medium teams, and unfortunately, it is not easy to do. Luck is certainly involved to some extent, but finding boys with clear paths (ish) to play and decent peripheral statistics is very useful. It is also worth taking a risk in this position with your holder / bank endpoints because there will always be valuable collections available throughout the year.

As always, the players listed below are classified as if they were only eligible in OF. Eligible players in multiple positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

We will update our OF classifications during the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = not eligible in that position on draft day, but expected to play there during the season