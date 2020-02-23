Classification of Fantasy Baseball OF: best players, sleepers in the garden by 2020

Few pre-season fantasy baseball tasks are more difficult than putting together OF classifications. Initial pitchers and the closest rankings are also difficult, but at least we know they are a useless exercise even when we are compiling them. Outfield is different because it feels like a code that we can crack (although we can't). There are so many players, from complete stallions to sleepers of a category, spread over the different levels, that the garden is really a position that needs its own cheat sheet for the 2020 draws.

Once you pass the top 20 OF, the way you are building your specific team is really more important than the player ranking below. We might think that the overall impact of Kyle Schwarber will be slightly greater than that of Ramon Laureano, but if you need some steals and a higher average, Laureano probably makes more sense to you.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:
Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

You will make many decisions like that with your gardeners. The great boys of the speed of power will go within the first five or six picks of the draft, and then there are a lot of sluggers that will go along the next rounds, but as soon as guys like Starling Mars and Austin Meadows will You are approaching the top of your list, you know you have to make some decisions regarding balancing your list.

As in the corners of the infield, you can always find 30 HR upwards with the garden, even deep in your draft. Finding the type that reaches 37 HR instead of 25 is what often separates the upper level from medium teams, and unfortunately, it is not easy to do. Luck is certainly involved to some extent, but finding boys with clear paths (ish) to play and decent peripheral statistics is very useful. It is also worth taking a risk in this position with your holder / bank endpoints because there will always be valuable collections available throughout the year.

As always, the players listed below are classified as if they were only eligible in OF. Eligible players in multiple positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

We will update our OF classifications during the spring, so check out the latest player movement.

Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)

* = not eligible in that position on draft day, but expected to play there during the season

Classification Player Equipment Other eligibility
one Ronald Acuña Jr. Brave
two Christian Yelich Brewers
3 Mike Trout Angels
4 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers
5 5 Cody bellinger Dodgers 1 B
6 6 Juan Soto Nationals
7 7 J.D. Martinez Red stockings
8 George springer Stars
9 9 Aaron Judge Yankees
10 Yordan Alvarez Stars
eleven Bryce harper Philis
12 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
13 Starling mars D-backs
14 Eloy Jimenez white sock
fifteen Charlie Blackmon Rocky Mountains
sixteen Austin Meadows Ray
17 Kris Bryant Puppies 3B
18 years Nicholas Castellanos Red
19 Jorge Soler royalty
twenty Jonathan Villar * Marlins 2B, SS
twenty-one Ketel Mars D-backs 2B, SS
22 Franmil Reyes Indians
2. 3 Kyle schwarber Puppies
24 Joey Gallo Rangers
25 Whit Merrifield royalty 2B
26 Oscar Mercado Indians
27 Victor Robles Nationals
28 Andrew Benintendi Red stockings
29 Ramon Laureano How
30 Luis Robert white sock
31 Tommy Pham Parents
32 Marcell Ozuna Brave
33 Trey Mancini Orioles 1 B
3. 4 Michael Comfort Mets
35 Willie Calhoun Rangers
36 Justin upton Angels
37 Kyle tucker Stars
38 Eddie Rosario Twins
39 Michael Brantley Stars
40 Byron Buxton Twins
41 Mallex Smith Sailors
42 Cavan Biggio Tiles 2B
43 Scott Kingery Philis 2B, 3B, SS
44 Danny Santana Rangers 1B, 2B, 3B, SS
Four. Five Max Kepler Twins
46 Aristides Aquino Red
47 Andrew McCutchen Philis
48 David Dahl Rocky Mountains
49 Avisail Garcia Brewers
fifty Jeff McNeil Mets 2B, 3B
51 Tommy Edman Cardinals 2B, 3B
52 Nick Senzel Red
53 Bryan Reynolds Pirates
54 Brandon Lowe Ray 1B, 2B
55 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Tiles 2B
56 Wil myers Parents 1 B
57 Ian Happ Puppies 2B, 3B
58 Lorenzo Cain Brewers
59 Adam Eaton Nationals
60 60 Brian Anderson Marlins 3B
61 Randal Grichuck Tiles
62 Hunter Renfroe Ray
63 Kole Calhoun D-backs
64 J.D. Davis Mets 3B
Sixty-five Joc Pederson Dodgers 1 B
66 Jarrod Dyson Pirates
67 Alex Executioner Red stockings
68 Gregory Polanco Pirates
69 Shin-soo Choo Rangers
70 David Peralta D-backs
71 Mark canha How 1 B
72 Ryan Braun Brewers 1 B *
73 Hunter Dozier royalty 1B, 3B
74 Brett Gardner Yankees
75 Trent Grisham Parents
76 Harrison Bader Cardinals
77 Jurickson Profar Parents 2B
78 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red stockings
79 A.J. Pollock Dodgers
80 Austin Hays Orioles
81 Teoscar Hernández Tiles
82 Kevin Kiermaier Ray
83 Santana Sunday Indians
84 Nomar Mazara white sock
85 Jo Adell Angels
86 Eric Thames Nationals 1 B
87 Yoshi Tsutsugo Ray 3B
88 Austin Riley Brave 3B *
89 Tyler O & # 39; Neill Cardinals
90 Mike Yastrzemski Giants
91 91 Anthony Santander Orioles
92 Brandon Nimmo Mets
93 Stephen Piscotty How
94 Corey Dickerson Marlins
95 Jake Fraley Sailors
96 Jake Bauers Indians 1 B
97 Kevin Pillar Red stockings
98 Jordan Luplow Indians
99 Ender Start Brave
100 Dominic Smith Mets 1 B
101 Garrett cooper Marlins 1 B
102 Jesse Winker Red
103 Jose Martinez Ray

