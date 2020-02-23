Classification of Fantasy Baseball C: best players, sleepers in the receiver for 2020

Catcher is the most superficial and least multidimensional fantasy baseball position, so it is often a late occurrence during drafts. Of course, once the season starts, the value of having a productive receiver is obvious, so taking a little extra time in March to study the C classification can really save you some headaches later in the summer. Unfortunately, unlike most other positions, it is difficult to identify the sleepers in the catcher, so most of the spring training attention is focused on the best players.

%MINIFYHTMLcc1702540b5ee20866fd9d87a83c151b11% %MINIFYHTMLcc1702540b5ee20866fd9d87a83c151b12%

There seems to be a clear top six at the top, with J.T. Realmuto and Gary Sanchez stand on the rest. Several receivers will reach some homers more than Realmuto, but it is by far the best option to lead the position in stolen races and bases, and it would not be a surprise if he led in driven races (83) as he did last year. It will also be positive in batting average, of which relatively few receivers can boast. Sanchez is one of the backstops that could be a burden for his average, but he has a legitimate power of 35 HR and would probably lead the position in driven races if he can gather even 120 games played. There is a case for both to be the first receiver at some time around the sixth or seventh round, but Realmuto will probably go first in most draws.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

The next four receivers in our ranking have different degrees of advantage. Mitch Garver finished second in position with 31 HR last year despite playing in just 93 games. Scheduled for more game time this year, it is tempting to think that their numbers will only improve, but it seems to be due at least to a slight regression after leading everybody Batters with at least 100 plate appearances in isolated power last year (.357). Yasmani Grandal, Willson Contreras and Salvador Pérez, who were lost last year due to an elbow injury, are consistently solid producers who will take regular bats. In catcher, that's all you can ask for.

Will Smith (15 HRs in 54 games last year) could be the big endorsement of this year, but it will probably be a drainage in batting average. If that doesn't bother you, he's the guy to aim for in the mid to late rounds. Christian Vázquez and Roberto Pérez also showed 20 HR pop last year, and Vázquez also reached a decent average, but given their lack of background before last season, both could be wonders of a year. Omar Narváez, just out of HR 22 in Seattle and now in a better hitter's park in Milwaukee, and Carson Kelly, who hit HR 18 in his first full season in Arizona, are probably better bets for home runs.

Sean Murphy seems to be everyone's favorite sleeper after reaching 15 HR in just 61 professional games last year, including four home runs in 20 major league games. Rookie receivers rarely become consistent producers (see Danny Jansen and Francisco Mejía last season), but Murphy is worth a try if you're the last person in your league to recruit a headline. Mejia and Jansen also make valuable post-hype flyers given their pedigrees.

Last season, few expected Garver or Vázquez to go as they did, so they know there will be at least some surprises this year. If you don't have one of the best six or seven receivers, don't be afraid to jump early on a hot start stop. You never know when that production will last, and for a position where the production is top quality, you don't want to keep the dead weight for too long.

We will update our receiver rankings during the spring, so check out the latest player moves.

Classification of Fantasy Baseball Catcher

Classifications based on 5×5 H2H leagues with Rs, HRs, RBIs, SBs and batting average as categories

Job eligibility based on Yahoo default settings (5 games started or 10 games played in one position)