A third person died of the coronavirus in Italy. The number of cases is now more than 130, most of them in the northern region of Lombardy.

The Italian prime minister has announced a quarantine in several cities, which affects 50,000 people. And the last days of the Venice Carnival have been canceled.

%MINIFYHTML554ef5e9bbdedc1e1b073dd409b88a0311% %MINIFYHTML554ef5e9bbdedc1e1b073dd409b88a0312%

Catherine Stancl of Al Jazeera has more.