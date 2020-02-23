CHSAA 2020 State Wrestling Tournament in Denver – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5b8bc912e6f21de88cac642ba1184ad811% %MINIFYHTML5b8bc912e6f21de88cac642ba1184ad812%

As a graphic reporter for the Denver Post staff for over 20 years, Andy Cross grew up in Denver and studied photojournalism at both the Colorado Institute of Art and the Metropolitan State College of Denver. In addition to covering daily tasks and photographic projects, he has covered the main Colorado sports news and events, including the mass shootings of Columbine and Aurora, forest fires, floods, the 2008 Democratic National Convention, two Super Bowls and the World Series.