Chris Froome: the four-time Tour de France winner returns to the UAE Tour and is glad to be back & # 39; & # 39; Cycling news

Chris Froome was 115th in his first stage after eight months of hell.

Chris Froome said it was a "great feeling,quot; to be back in the squad after eight months after safely passing through the initial stage of the UAE Tour.

Froome finished comfortably inside the squad on the flat stage from The Pointe to Dubai Silicon Oasis, which was won by German Pascal Ackermann in a sprint.

The four-time Tour de France champion had not been on a career stage since a horrible training accident during the Criterium du Dauphine last year, when he suffered multiple injuries that threatened to end his career.

Froome said: "It feels good, it feels really good. It's a great feeling to be back in the group and there were so many runners who came to me and told me it was good to see me again."

"I showed that it was possible to return after such a long time. It is still a way to go until I return to the level I was in but the first feelings were really good."

"It felt good to have a race number, to have my elbows again and to be fighting in the group. It feels good to be a bicycle racer again."

"To be honest, I was really excited this morning. I felt like I was a neo-professional again. I don't know … it only took eight months, but it felt longer."

"I know what condition I am in. I know that I am not in a position to win, but I can overcome the race and do what I can for the team. As I said, it is my first race after eight months, and I cannot set my expectations too much. high. Just being here is a great victory for me. "