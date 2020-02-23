Cherokee Trail intended to march downtown this weekend and put its stamp on the Colorado wrestling map.

Consider that task accomplished.

The Cougars, who have been in the Class 5A conversation among the top 10 for some time, presented a performance that indicates they have risen one level to the elite level.

It started when the 106-year-old sophomore, Derek Glenn Jr., won the first individual Cherokee Trail championship in the 17-year history of the school, and continued with an undefeated title led by the young Sam Hart in 220. E Even when Julian Williams fell into a hard-fought final 220 battle, the Cougars reached the fourth best spot in the program.

"We took the eighth in 2010, we took the eighth in 2017 when we had three finalists and we fell short there, so we've been moving towards this for a while," said Cherokee Trail coach Jeff Buck. "We've made a lot of noise before, but this is the presentation party, sure."

Glenn, who did not qualify for the state last year, beat Frankie boy Sanchez of Grandview 4-2 with a knockdown with 17 seconds remaining in the game. The victory avenged the 3-1 defeat of the sophomore against Sanchez in a double of the Centennial League at the beginning of the season, since the sweat of the offseason was worth it for Glenn (38-6).

"Last year was very small, I weighed only 94 pounds, so I really didn't have a chance," Glenn said. "But I have grown up, and I also set the time during the summer. … You only have one chance to be the first state champion in the history of the school, and I took that opportunity and ran with it."

Meanwhile, Hart made his way to the goal of an undefeated season with a 4-2 loss of Brighton's freshman Dylan BravoPacker in the final 220. The Ohio State football commission finished 38-0 after losing in the 220 finals last season.

"I feel relieved, amazed, excited, all of the above," Hart said. “Our team is really joining and this program is changing a lot for the better. We arrived without state champions, and dating two finalists is amazing. "

In the fight for the heavyweight title, the Cougars almost achieved the third mob. Williams lost 5-2 to Columbine junior Zach Schraeder, and the Air Force soccer engagement ended the year 31-6. Not bad to fight with low weight in his class, since Williams weighs around 205.

"He is one of the craziest athletes I have ever seen in my life, and he is so strong that he is able to fight 80 pounds underweight and reach the final," said Hart, Williams' training partner this season. "And he reached the final after taking two free wrestling seasons. All of that is quite unknown."

The double fall of the championship seemed to be fighting karma for the Cherokee Trail, which had a 0-5 record in the title games this weekend. And if you ask Buck, the cougars are getting under way.

"This is only the first step," Buck said.