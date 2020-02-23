Cherokee Trail Wrestling claims place among the elite 5A class with two state champions

Matilda Coleman
Cherokee Trail intended to march downtown this weekend and put its stamp on the Colorado wrestling map.

Consider that task accomplished.

The Cougars, who have been in the Class 5A conversation among the top 10 for some time, presented a performance that indicates they have risen one level to the elite level.

It started when the 106-year-old sophomore, Derek Glenn Jr., won the first individual Cherokee Trail championship in the 17-year history of the school, and continued with an undefeated title led by the young Sam Hart in 220. E Even when Julian Williams fell into a hard-fought final 220 battle, the Cougars reached the fourth best spot in the program.

"We took the eighth in 2010, we took the eighth in 2017 when we had three finalists and we fell short there, so we've been moving towards this for a while," said Cherokee Trail coach Jeff Buck. "We've made a lot of noise before, but this is the presentation party, sure."

Glenn, who did not qualify for the state last year, beat Frankie boy Sanchez of Grandview 4-2 with a knockdown with 17 seconds remaining in the game. The victory avenged the 3-1 defeat of the sophomore against Sanchez in a double of the Centennial League at the beginning of the season, since the sweat of the offseason was worth it for Glenn (38-6).

"Last year was very small, I weighed only 94 pounds, so I really didn't have a chance," Glenn said. "But I have grown up, and I also set the time during the summer. … You only have one chance to be the first state champion in the history of the school, and I took that opportunity and ran with it."

