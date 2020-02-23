Chance the proud rapper of Lizzo while sharing old recordings of his interview

%MINIFYHTML16b23dd8eeb1e6e4584ce0d23889fa8e11% %MINIFYHTML16b23dd8eeb1e6e4584ce0d23889fa8e12%

The rapper & # 39; We Go High & # 39; nod to the creator of hits & # 39; Juice & # 39; while sharing a never-before-seen video that shows she interviewed him before she jumped to stardom.

Possibility of the rapper has shared his pride in LizzoThe great success after revealing that he once interviewed him before everyone found fame.

The "We Go High" MC has posted video images never seen before of the 2012 chat on Instagram, showing the "Truth Hurts" star sitting next to him and asking him questions.

"Does anyone recognize the woman who interviews me?" he wrote in a long legend praising Lizzo. "I give you a hint that we are playing the same Houston festival in a couple of weeks and we have the same amount of GRAMMY (sic)."

Lizzo and Chance have won three Grammys after the 31-year triple victory last month, January 2020.

He continued: "I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom, just after a small show I was playing. I remember it as if it were yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago. Wow man."

"I have seen Lizzo strive to become the greatest act in the world and it was nothing more than the hard work of her and her best friends on day 1, and her own God given Talent (sic). I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by his journey. Life is crazy. "

In the interview clip, it was clear that Lizzo knew everything about music, and told Chance: "You have a very eclectic choice in your rhythms …"

"That's nonsense," he replied, impressed because his interviewer had done his homework.

Lizzo was born in Detroit, Michigan, but moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2011 when he received an offer to join a band there. He later told Rolling Stone magazine that it was "one of the best decisions" of his "whole life."