Celtic 3 – 1 Kilmarnock

Celtic overcame an early scare to pass Kilmarnock 3-1 and open a compelling 12-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

Neil Lennon's team met a penalty of Eamonn Brophy in the sixth minute, but Kristoffer Ajer's (28) and Odsonne Edouard (33) 's subsequent goals completed a change in the first half that soon seemed likely.

Leigh Griffiths, back in the starting lineup after an injury, added a third (62) shortly after Alan Power saw red for a second yellow card, but the scoreboard even before his dismissal had denied the hosts' dominance.

The news of the 2-2 draw of the Rangers in St Johnstone excited the hordes of Celtic Park and, although Steven Gerrard's team has a game in hand, a tenth national 10-game victory in 2020 further stretched Celtic's advantage .

Only 10 league games remain, such as Lennon's side storm towards his ninth successive league title.

