Carolina Hurricanes uses Zamboni pilot as emergency goalkeeper in victory

TORONTO (AP) – David Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Carolina Hurricanes goalkeeper James Reimer was injured.

The emergency netminder on duty in Toronto, Ayers left his seat and dressed halfway with his team in case something happened to Carolina's second choice, Petr Mrazek.

In the middle of the second period, Ayres noticed that his cell phone began to explode. What he didn't realize was that Mrazek had been injured in a terrifying collision with Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford and was on the ice.

The next thing that the 42-year-old Zamboni driver knew was that he was walking through the tunnel and under the searchlights.

A moment you will never forget pic.twitter.com/6tr03wNZ5N – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

And not long after, he had an unlikely first NHL victory. He is the oldest goalkeeper in NHL history to win his regular season debut.

Ayres allowed goals in the first two shots he faced before settling down and stopping the next eight in a stifling defensive performance by his new teammates when Carolina won an impressive 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

"I received a couple of text messages that told me to get in there," Ayres said in front of a crowd of reporters. "I had not seen the images (of Mrazek's injury). I was alone in the media room and a guy came in and said:‘ Go away. Get ready. & # 39;

"It was wild, it was fun," said Ayres, who is paid $ 500 and keeps his shirt.

Ayres, who received a kidney transplant 15 years ago and wasn't sure if he would ever play hockey again, has been a practice goalkeeper with the Leafs and the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, during The last eight years.

The native of nearby Whitby, Ontario, faces shots from professional players almost daily during the season, but never thought he would be called to service in an NHL game.

"These guys were amazing," Ayres said. "They told me:" Have fun with that, don't worry about the amount of goals, this is your moment, have fun with it. "

He did more than that, and was greeted with vivid applause from hurricanes in his locker room after finishing a post-game television interview.

"I had no idea that I was going to take a shower before taking a shower," said Ayres, the first star of the game, with a smile. "I have one."

Not long after the last bell, hurricanes were selling t-shirts on Twitter with the 90th number of the substitute goalkeeper.

"It's pretty special," Hurricane coach Rod Brind said Amour. "I told the boys after the game:" Thanks to him because that only gave us an incredible memory. "

A memory we will all have forever pic.twitter.com/LUxqs8o3Wr – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

Warren Foegele scored twice, Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Wallmark, Nino Niederreiter and Teuvovainen provided the rest of the offense for Carolina.

"He probably dreams of playing in the National Hockey League," Foegele said of Ayres. “What a time for him. Something you will never forget, and something we won't do either. "

Alexander Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which beat Hurricanes 8-6 at home on December 23. Kasperi Kapanen and Tyson Barrie collected two assists for the Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 41 saves.

Toronto was playing badly before Mrazek fell with Carolina as leader. Things did not improve much, although Tavares and Engvall scored in consecutive attempts to do it 4-3 to 40 minutes.

"The reality is that the game really stayed the same," said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, whose players made only seven shots in the third. "When the change of goalkeeper occurred, I talked to the team and said:" If we don't change the way we play, they don't even need a goalkeeper. There are no possibilities, no shots, nothing happens. "

"They didn't need a goalkeeper as the game was going."

Reimer started for the Hurricanes against his former team, but left with a lower body injury in the first after he was cornered in his crease. He was replaced by Mrazek, who made 31 saves in Friday's 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. But Carolina's second option went after that thunderous encounter with Clifford when both players ran through the disc along the sideboards with 8:41 remaining in the second.

That forced Ayres, who has been the emergency goalkeeper in Toronto for about half of the games this season and is available for any team, to action for the rest of the game between clubs fighting for the positioning of playoffs in the Conference East.

"You think, & # 39; Oh, well, how is this going to end? & # 39;" Brind’Amour said. "That's amazing. That's why you do this."

After the strange second moment that Carolina scored four goals, gave up two goals, lost Mrazek and pressed Ayres to take action, the Hurricanes put 5-3 just 53 seconds from the third after jumping in a rotation and winning to Andersen strongly.

Necas then made 6-3 at 3:44 when he picked up a loose disc to finish a chaotic sequence while it rained boos.

The boos continued in a power game Leafs later in the period and became stronger as the period progressed, with some fans singing "Let's Go Go Raptors!" as the final minutes passed.

"Obviously we don't handle the circumstances of the game very well," Leafs captain John Tavares said. “It could have been our poorest execution night.

"We looked like the team that played last night and traveled."

Carolina lost 1-0 after the first, but tied at 5:46 of the second when Wallmark scored a stir. Niederrieter shot once on a power play at 9:43 before Foegele made 3-1 at 10:49.

Mrazek was out of the game 30 seconds later.

Teravainen made the 4-1 with Clifford in the box for charging at 1:17 p.m., but Tavares scored on the first shot against Ayres, through the pads 19 seconds after that.

Engvall buried a loose disc in Toronto's next shot at 15:10 to make it 4-3.

The Leafs, who came from an encouraging 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday, then had a power play: fans shouted "Shoot!" almost every time a Toronto player had the disk near the opposition network, but the Hurricanes did not allow anything to happen.

Ayres made his first save at the end of the second at Auston Matthews when Carolina led 4-3 for 40 wild minutes and closed things in the third.

"These guys," Ayres said of what he will remember most. “How great they were for me. The crowd in Toronto was unreal. Although I was on the other team, they were very receptive. Every time I made a rescue I could hear them cheering me up.

"Amazing."