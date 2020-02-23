Cardi B arrives at Dwayne Wade's defense over supporting transgender daughter

WENN / Instagram / Avalon

Hitting critics who insisted that Zaya, 12, is too young for the transition, the creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; begs others to & # 39; try to understand someone else & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Cardi B defended Dwyane WadeThe 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, of the critics after she emerged as a transgender.

The athlete's daughter, whose stepmother is an actress. Gabrielle Union, formerly known as Zion, and told them that "they would love to be called Zaya," the retired basketball player told the American television host. Ellen Degeneres earlier this month.

%MINIFYHTML8c5bc9cf3543cd8b32905e1817fb0b0d11% %MINIFYHTML8c5bc9cf3543cd8b32905e1817fb0b0d12%

While the star has been flooded with messages of support, some did not take the news so well, with Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) Y Young thug criticizing the former basketball player for supporting his son's decision to change gender to female.

Arriving to Instagram in a live broadcast, the star of "Bodak Yellow" Cardi hit the critics and insisted: "People are born like this, like this Lady Gaga song: "I was born this way." That's real shit. "

Addressing the argument that Zaya is too young to make the transition, Cardi, who has also supported her bisexual sister Hennessy Carolina, reflected: "But it's like, how old is she too young? If you were born thinking you're a girl in the body of a child, how old do you have to be to continue knowing that you are? "

"That is what you are. That is your identity. If that is what you feel you are, how old are you: what is the age limit so you know that that is what you want to be?"

<br />

Adding that she wanted to be so aware of herself at such a young age, the hit killer of "Kream" urged critics of Zaya and her family, "Please try to understand. Because sometimes you want people to understand you , so try to understand someone else, especially when you are a child. "