Canary hit by African dust storm | News

Spanish airport operator AENA has suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights departing from Tenerife, according to the Reuters news agency, after clouds of red Sahara sand overwhelmed the northern Canary Islands, reducing Severely visibility.

The national meteorological service of Spain warned Saturday night It is likely that winds of up to 120 km / h (75 mph) hit the Canary Islands until Monday. It is likely that Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote are the most affected.

%MINIFYHTMLde142370d87f477a49fbdcf0ea55535411% %MINIFYHTMLde142370d87f477a49fbdcf0ea55535412%

The Canary Islands government has recommended that people suffering from chronic respiratory diseases do not go out without medication and advised people to keep their doors and windows closed throughout the archipelago. The authorities of the capital of Lanzarote, Arrecife, canceled all outdoor activities, including some carnival celebrations.

This climatic event is known as "Calima,quot; and is a gust of wind full of dust that originates over the Sahara. When it is strong enough, it leaves Morocco or Western Sahara to cover some or all of the Canary Islands. It can also be a warm wind and this event has already raised the temperature in Gran Canaria.

In the southwest of the island, in Puerto de Mogán, the temperature reached 30.5 ° C (87 ° F) on Saturday and remained above 27 ° C (81 ° F) overnight. The average is approximately 24C (75F) by day and 16C (61F) by night. This Calima event will probably be extinguished on Monday.