BTS credits RM's old tweet to make Sia Duet happen

%MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e11% %MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e12%

Wenn

RM remembers tweeting about the hit creator of & # 39; Cheap Thrills & # 39 ;, and got excited about the Australian singer when she released her first single & # 39; Chandelier & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

BTS (Bangtan boys) shared a tweet six years ago, sowed the seed of his new collaboration with Sia Furler.

The K-pop group teamed up with "The Greatest" hitmaker in the new melody "On", which is presented as an additional track on their new album "Map of the Soul: 7", now available.

%MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e13% %MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e14%

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, singer RM He confessed that he approached the star when she launched her hit "Chandelier," which he suspects put the group on the star's radar.

%MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e15% %MINIFYHTML8286df7a0053aff22560bb619690c33e16%

<br />

"I tweeted about it six years ago when Chandelier first launched. I just watched the movie, the day it was released and I was surprised. I never heard of it before, but I watched the music video and was surprised," he said. "I (tweeted), & # 39; This artist has to go to Billboard No. 1 & # 39; I tweeted about that and there was collaboration."

Outcropping on his song with the pop star, member of the band I hope He added: "Every time we do these collaborations, we are always surprised to be able to work with these great artists and this time it was the same. It was really surprising and interesting. His voice is amazing."