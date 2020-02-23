Boulder property owners hooked by expensive short-term rental regulations

Adam Kulikowski faces fines of $ 10,000 by Boulder, in addition to thousands more in lost revenue for the possible revocation of a city rental license, as officials have developed a case in which he violated municipal regulations of short term lease.

He is among a network of residential owners connected with Robert Kulikowski, Adam's brother, who have had problems with the application of the city in relation to the rental of houses for stays of less than 30 days to vacationers, business travelers and others through websites like Airbnb.

Everyone believes that the city has gone too far with strenuous measures against short-term rents in Boulder, and that officials are faster than the city has promised it would be to seek monetary fines for noncompliance, rather than providing warnings and Orientation to correct errors.

In December, Boulder repressed its short-term rental regulations regarding the documentation that the city needs to issue landlords' permits to lease for less than 30 days, and what kind of entities can own eligible homes to be rented in the short term.

Robert Kulikowski said his past rental practices are the reason why, and the scrutiny in which the city was located has possibly put other owners who now own houses that Kulikowski used to rent on the radar of enforcement officials the law.

"I was reading the code, and I was literally operating, just playing, very different from my brother," said Robert Kulikowski. "I'm sure there were other people doing it. The way the laws changed was the exact result of the way it was operating."

Boulder grants permits to homeowners who want to lease their properties to a single tenant for more than a month, and officials inspect rental homes to ensure they meet municipal standards. The city also issues short-term rental licenses for owners who wish to include their properties on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO to rent while owners travel, or to allow visitors to use free rooms.

But for short-term rental licenses, the owner must use the property as a primary residence, which means that he or she lives there for more than half of the year; In addition, the name on the rental license must be the same as the name on the deed of the property, and the owner must be a natural person, a trust or a non-profit organization. That makes it difficult for the same person to rent more than one house, or any other than their own, in the short term.

Robert Kulikowski said he ended up paying around $ 4,000 in fines to the city, but that could have been more. At one time, he was using eight properties as short-term rentals, he said, in part by granting a separate party ownership of a small percentage of a house and naming that part in the deed, to receive a property license.

“In most cases, compliance staff has been able to stop this activity because the 1% individual owner did not use the property as their primary residence. Proving that a property is not the principal residence of the licensee is a difficult and time-consuming investigation process, ”said the city staff memorandum of the December code update.

The code was modified to require a short-term rental license holder to own at least 50% ownership of the property, and to eliminate the possibility of using the voter registry to show that a house is the primary residence . That leaves the address on the Colorado driver's license or identification card as the only ways the city can verify the primary residence for applicants for short-term rental licenses. It was also modified to ensure that the same property cannot be licensed for both short and long term rentals.

“The alteration of a voter registration card has proven to be a very simple process that can be completed immediately online with a minimum of verification or expense for the individual. This has resulted in applicants changing the address in their voter registration temporarily to establish proof of principal residence on the property to obtain the license, ”the memo states.

When Jasmine Munro and James Scherrer bought a property of Robert Kulikowski in recent months, neither of them could rent their new places in short-term leases without attracting the attention of the city, and both believe they were under a microscope because of the problems identified by the city with the practices of Kulikowski.

Munro, a first-time owner with the Pearl Street property that he bought from Kulikowski, had a long-term rental license associated with his property, he said, but says he was quickly struck with a violation and a possible fine when he made the mistake to list it as a short term rental.

“They tied my hands and I felt that I was under the magnifying glass according to whom I bought a property. It was really awkward, ”said Munro.

She faces hundreds of dollars in fines for two rape notices, and plans to appeal the city's decision.

"Slap me on the wrist or give me guidance," Munro said, expressing his preference for a warning or instruction before a fine.

Allowing short-term rental licensees to obtain compliance before seeking fines is the city's standard practice. In 2019, officials opened 451 total short-term rental cases and closed 417, evaluating 81 fines, of which 48 with fines related to closed cases and 33 assessed during cases that are still in effect, the city spokeswoman said, Julie Cause.

Since the first version of the short-term rental rules was adopted in 2015, the city has worked 1,442 cases, he said.

"The city constantly supports the philosophy of achieving compliance on the evaluation of sanctions," Causa said. "This means that the staff's first approach is to inform and educate residents about local Boulder requirements to achieve voluntary compliance. Civil penalties are assessed when attempts to correct a violation with cooperation have failed."

Scherrer, who also bought a house from Robert Kulikowski in 2019, said he had to wait to get a short-term rental license after the purchase, while the city continued to consider the activity of the previous owner. But after Scherrer, who works for the signature of the Informed Consent Action Network that defends policies related to vaccines and travels frequently for his work, he obtained the license, he obtained the city scrutiny for announcing the house as available for short-term stays throughout the month, leading officials to believe that it was not their primary residence.

He travels frequently and often does not know if he will be called for a work assignment on a date several weeks in advance, he said, so he keeps the entire calendar open for tenants, without renting for more days than he has permitted. .

But the city code states that it will be presumed that a licensee will not use the licensed property as the main dwelling if the complete unit is offered and is available for rent for more than 20 days in any month. The city may also assume the breach of the main housing requirement for a short-term rental licensee if the person owns another housing unit that does not have a long-term rental license; the person's spouse or domestic partner has a different principal residence; The person's driver's license, voter registration or school record of any dependent shows a different residence address, or the Boulder County Advisor lists a different mailing address from the address of the housing unit.

No presumption will be applied in any criminal proceeding, according to the code, and the presumptions can be refuted with credible evidence of principal residence.

"When staff contact an owner to discuss the announcement, they will request any credible evidence to refute the presumption," Causa said. “If the evidence is convincing, the case is documented and resolved. If the staff issues a violation notice, there is generally more evidence to support the violation than a single presumption, but the staff is always willing to review any proposed rebuttal provided. "

But Scherrer said the city asked to see his travel schedule as proof that he was a resident of the property more than half of the year.

“It became this invasive investigation in me and in knowing this look in my personal life. I felt I was very out of place, "Scherrer said, adding that he is appealing a violation notice for not including his short-term rental license number with an announcement of his property, as well as a notice for including the property as available. For a whole month.

"When I'm in town, it's not reserved," said Scherrer. "But when I'm out of town, it is reserved. But not for more than the days the permit allows."

For Adam Kulikowski, he believes that his last name is leading the city to suspect that he is conspired with his brother, but insists that he is not and hopes to avoid paying the total fine of $ 10,000 that city lawyer Tom Carr said in a email. obtained through the request for open camera records Adam faces. (The newspaper looked for the set of emails in which Carr's message was included for a separate issue of short-term rentals).

Adam Kulikowski said he had a long-term rental license, but used the house as a short-term rental.

"You have never disputed that you offered a short-term rental unit without a license," Carr said in the email. "… I understand that you believe that the penalties for operating an illegal short-term rental are high. In the past, when the city imposed lower amounts for violating the provisions of long-term rental licenses, we discovered that some people were willing to consider the fine as a cost of doing business. … We have found that to regulate short-term rentals successfully we must eliminate the financial incentive to cheat. "

Carr added that a city attorney had offered to reduce Adam Kulikowski's fine from $ 10,000 to $ 7,000, but Kulikowski feels it is still too much, and fears that the city may also suspend his long-term rental license for six months as part of the fine, resulting in loss of income.

Causa said that cases with fines totaling more than $ 10,000 are not common, but they have happened.

"I am trying not to lose my long-term rental license, and I am trying not to lose my livelihood. I have a child. I am trying to allow myself to live in Boulder. I was born and raised in Boulder," said Adam Kulikowski.

He also said he received more than one violation in a single day and could not correct past violations because he was out of town when he received them. He is willing to pay a consequence for his violation, but he expects it to be less expensive than the city has offered and to maintain its long-term rental capacity.

Jennifer Zimmerman, a lawyer for Adam Kulikowski, declined to comment and said her client's hearing had continued.

"They are not applying the law enforcement in a similar way,quot; in all cases, said Robert Kulikowski.