Boulder property owners hooked by expensive short-term rental regulations

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
Adam Kulikowski faces fines of $ 10,000 by Boulder, in addition to thousands more in lost revenue for the possible revocation of a city rental license, as officials have developed a case in which he violated municipal regulations of short term lease.

He is among a network of residential owners connected with Robert Kulikowski, Adam's brother, who have had problems with the application of the city in relation to the rental of houses for stays of less than 30 days to vacationers, business travelers and others through websites like Airbnb.

Everyone believes that the city has gone too far with strenuous measures against short-term rents in Boulder, and that officials are faster than the city has promised it would be to seek monetary fines for noncompliance, rather than providing warnings and Orientation to correct errors.

In December, Boulder repressed its short-term rental regulations regarding the documentation that the city needs to issue landlords' permits to lease for less than 30 days, and what kind of entities can own eligible homes to be rented in the short term.

Robert Kulikowski said his past rental practices are the reason why, and the scrutiny in which the city was located has possibly put other owners who now own houses that Kulikowski used to rent on the radar of enforcement officials the law.

"I was reading the code, and I was literally operating, just playing, very different from my brother," said Robert Kulikowski. "I'm sure there were other people doing it. The way the laws changed was the exact result of the way it was operating."

Boulder grants permits to homeowners who want to lease their properties to a single tenant for more than a month, and officials inspect rental homes to ensure they meet municipal standards. The city also issues short-term rental licenses for owners who wish to include their properties on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO to rent while owners travel, or to allow visitors to use free rooms.

But for short-term rental licenses, the owner must use the property as a primary residence, which means that he or she lives there for more than half of the year; In addition, the name on the rental license must be the same as the name on the deed of the property, and the owner must be a natural person, a trust or a non-profit organization. That makes it difficult for the same person to rent more than one house, or any other than their own, in the short term.

Robert Kulikowski said he ended up paying around $ 4,000 in fines to the city, but that could have been more. At one time, he was using eight properties as short-term rentals, he said, in part by granting a separate party ownership of a small percentage of a house and naming that part in the deed, to receive a property license.

“In most cases, compliance staff has been able to stop this activity because the 1% individual owner did not use the property as their primary residence. Proving that a property is not the principal residence of the licensee is a difficult and time-consuming investigation process, ”said the city staff memorandum of the December code update.

The code was modified to require a short-term rental license holder to own at least 50% ownership of the property, and to eliminate the possibility of using the voter registry to show that a house is the primary residence . That leaves the address on the Colorado driver's license or identification card as the only ways the city can verify the primary residence for applicants for short-term rental licenses. It was also modified to ensure that the same property cannot be licensed for both short and long term rentals.

