Body found in vehicle next to the South Los Angeles church – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a vehicle in southern Los Angeles.

Authorities responded to the incident around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday in the area of ​​66th Street and Western Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No information was released about how the man died, but police say he was found in a blue Chevrolet model El Camino.

An investigation is ongoing.

