Blues wins fourth straight, dominates wild in 4-1 victory – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.

Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who won four straight games and retained their place at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Marcus Foligno scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 22 shots for Minnesota, which ended with a winning streak of two games. The Wild are three points from last place in the playoffs in the West as they enter the Monday exchange deadline.

St. Louis has yielded only two goals in the last four games and has closed Minnesota four times to play. The defense even created an offense when the Blues pushed the game away with a short hand goal at the beginning of the third period when Sundqvist and Barbashev converted a give-and-go into a 2-on-1 run, with Barbashev scoring from the slot to do it 4- one.

The blues hit twice in the first period, reaching the board with Kyrou's goal just over 11 minutes inside. Dubnyk denied Marco Scandella from the high slot, but the rebound kicked to his left and Kyrou hit him from a closed angle.

Later in the first, Jaden Schwartz put together a loose disc just inside the blue line of Minnesota and gave it to Schenn, whose wrist shot from the right-footed circle beat Dubnyk for his 21st goal of the season.

Schwartz fell forward when he made the pass to Schenn, and while his teammates celebrated the goal, Schwartz remained prone to ice. After a visit from the coach, he stood up, picked up what appeared to be teeth, skated on the ice and headed straight for the St. Louis locker room. He returned in the second period.

Minnesota reduced the lead to 2-1 at the beginning of the second on the 10th goal of the Foligno season. Standing on the right post, Foligno tried to jam the disc by passing to Binnington. Instead, he appeared in the air, hit Binnington in the back and rolled toward the net.

Initially, the goal was rejected, as it seemed that Foligno hit the disc with a high stick while hitting the rebound, but the repetition showed that Foligno's stick made no contact.

Sundqvist restored the advantage of two Blues goals midway through the second moment when he swooped in a Minnesota draw in his own area and beat Dubnyk with a wrist shot.

NOTES The Wild announced that the Blues will be their opponent when Minnesota hosts the Winter Classic on January 1, 2021 at Target Field in Minneapolis. … Blues C Tyler Bozak missed his second consecutive game with a lower body injury, but St. Louis recovered D Alex Pietrangelo after an absence from a game due to illness.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Blues: host Chicago on Tuesday night.

Wild: Columbus host Tuesday night.

