Black History Month: Former Capital striker Joel Ward talks about racism, the importance of representation in hockey

On Sunday afternoon, Joel Ward will return to the ice in what is now called Capital One Arena and release the ceremonial disk while the Washington Capitals celebrate Black History Month. It was not so long ago that Ward was tying the skates in the locker room that is a short walk from the ice, and put on a red, white and blue Capitals shirt. It was the shirt he was wearing when he scored one of the biggest goals in hockey history in Washington, D.C.

And although they are almost eight years later, their eyes still light up with memories: to skate in Game 7 in the Bruins arena, TD Garden; to bury the rebound of a Mike Knuble shot beyond Tim Thomas; to celebrate with pure and absolute joy.

However, those memories are clouded by what happened next.

"People wanted me dead because of the color of my skin," he said of the tweets that appeared on social media soon after. "I thought, & # 39; My God, my God, they want me dead & # 39;. I thought, one thing is to say: & # 39; Hey, you suck & # 39;. How to say, & # 39; I want you dead & # 39; ; because of the color of my skin, I said & # 39; Damn it & # 39 ;. So that was a kind of revelation. "

The racism Ward experienced after his goal was not his first encounter with him, nor was he the last. He experienced racism during his play days, even when he was a child growing up in Ontario, where he used to go home and ask his mother: "What does this mean? Why do they call me this or that?" But he gives credit to his parents and his passion for the game for mastering any negativity he will face.

"I loved it, I loved the game," he told Sporting News last month in St. Louis before the NHL All-Star Game. "I think just watching, while growing up at home, we had family dinners and watched the Leafs game at home. Hockey was a big part of our family. On Saturdays we had the traditional wake up, watch cartoons, put on the hockey team. , I drove to the track with his team on, played some hockey, come home and get ready to see the Leafs at night. So, you know, many familiar moments. I thought it was very special for me to grow up. "

In the course of 726 games of the NHL, Ward added 133 goals and added 171 assists between Capitals, Savages, Predators and Sharks. His path to the league was not easy. He ended up going to college at Prince Edward Island University after four years with Owen Sound (OHL). After a year with the Houston Eros (AHL), he signed a contract with the Wild in 2006. He got a cup of coffee with the team, but it wasn't until 2008-09 that he stayed at the NHL, with the Predators. . His favorite moment, apart from that special goal, was a Stanley Cup final with San Jose in 2016.

As much as Ward's career was about playing the game he grew up with, it was also about representation. That last element was reinforced for him during his trip to St. Louis when he made the NHL Black Hockey History Tour, a mobile museum that is part of Hockey is For Everyone, a joint initiative of NHL and NHLPA that has celebrated diversity and inclusion in hockey since 1996.

"The representation is huge, 100 percent, and I think it is, you know, we have to get out – current, past, previous and – players and let the kids know," said Ward, who looked at Kevin Weekes. as a child "When children pick up a hockey stick, they fall in love with it. It's the first time they pick up the stick (that's important), and that's what we have to do, go out and do more."

And he knows from experience that those involved will have to deal with hate while trying to get kids to love hockey.

"See how Anthony Duclair playing the All-Star Game and the performance and see the children that, & # 39; Oh, he is in the All-Star Game & # 39; so we are not only here, but we are also having an impact on the game and that is very special, "he said. "It's huge. I mean, you know, racism is always going to be there. It's a difficult issue, I know, for a lot of people, but, you know, we just want to say: & # 39; Hey, it's equal rights , we love the game and you can't hate us for the skin color. "