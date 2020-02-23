Bhoot remains stable at the box office



Bhoot: The Haunted Ship was an exciting project as it was Dharma's first adventure in the horror genre and the same with Vicky Kaushal. Horror is a genre that, although it has been tried several times in Bollywood, is rarely done well. With a name like Dharma supporting the project, the audience felt that we would finally have a good horror movie.

Speaking of the film's collections, Bhoot managed to collect a total of Rs. Rs 5.10 million on the first day, which would be considered a decent start. The film remained stable on day 2 with 5.52 million rupees. The movie collection is currently in Rs. Rs 10.62 million. Bhoot also faces serious competition for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana, so it would be interesting to see how the film is doing over the next week.



Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot also stars in Bhumi Pednekar in a special role.

