Bevington double-double lifts Ralston Valley over Arvada West in victory 57-28 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f11% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f12%

The Ralston Valley Mustangs easily defeated the Arvada West Wildcats with a score of 57-28 on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f13% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f14%

Ralston Valley was the leader in scoring for Sydney Bevington, who scored 24 points and also collected 18 rebounds and five assists. McKenna Nichols had a respectable night, registering 14 points.

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f15% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f16%

Arvada West was scored by Amanda Neff, who scored 11 points, while also collecting nine rebounds and one assist. Madison Manson had a good night, scoring six points.

More Colorado High School Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Post today

This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.